Any business within Greenwood where people can buy and drink alcohol must now close at 2 a.m.
In a special called meeting Monday night, Greenwood City Council heard from supporters and opponents of an ordinance that would close any business licensed to sell alcohol to drink on-site between 2 and 6 a.m.
The city’s push to close these came after two shootings within 150 days outside South Main Bar and Grill. Anthony Price, executive director of the Pathway House, which neighbors the bar, urged council to vote in favor of this new law during a public hearing.
He described what he saw on the nonprofit’s thrift store security cameras. The bar sits on the other side of a Speedway from the thrift store, and Price said despite putting up “no parking” signs in their parking lot and along Olin Avenue, he regularly sees patrons parking in those areas.
On April 23, he said the cameras caught many cars coming into the lot just before a shooting in the thrift store’s parking lot.
“Three gunmen ran down Olin Avenue toward Pathway Village, and were firing back across the campus,” Price said. “If the other party had returned fire, they would have been shooting into the back of Pathway Village.”
Although no one was occupying those cabins, Price said he feared shootings might happen again when they are filled with Pathway House clients. He met with city officials twice, but another shooting in September sparked his desire to see the city pass an ordinance shutting bars that late.
Others spoke in support of the ordinance, including state Rep. John McCravy, who said he was there as a business owner within the city limits to urge council to pass this measure.
Kevin Prater, owner of Sports Break, said he was neither in favor nor against the ordinance, but urged council to be cautious when closing businesses.
“Too many times there’s government overreach, and does it matter if you close these bars at 2 o’clock, midnight or 9 p.m.,” Prater asked. “Is it absolutely going to stop shootings? Is it going to stop idiots from being idiots? No, it will not. It will not.”
He asked council to eliminate nuisance businesses rather than restrict businesses that aren’t seeing patrons engage in these crimes.
Chris Garrett, representing Oxygen Lounge, echoed Prater’s request not to be penalized for events happening at another bar. He also asked where food service and second-shift workers are supposed to go to wind down after work.
“If you work in the service industry, you don’t have the luxury of going to happy hour,” he said.
Council member Niki Hutto sought to table the ordinance to ensure it was written in a way where it’s enforceable and lets council answer any lingering questions business owners have. That vote failed 2-5, with Hutto and council member Betty Boles voting to table it.
Before their final vote, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin answered some of council’s questions about the matter.
He explained that the ordinance would require any business selling alcohol for on-premises consumption to close and have no patrons inside at 2 a.m. This would include private event spaces that operate with seven-day alcohol licenses, he said.
The police department wouldn’t need additional resources to enforce the ordinance, as Chaudoin said he only knows of three bars that operate after 2 a.m. — and South Main Bar and Grill, which is currently closed, was one of them. Cities such as Myrtle Beach, Charleston and Greenville have already adopted similar ordinances.
“From a law enforcement perspective, this ordinance works,” Chaudoin said. “It’s not like we’re the front-runners, we’re not the ones saying it’s never been done, let’s try it.”
Council’s vote was unanimous, and the ordinance went into effect immediately.