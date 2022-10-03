Any business within Greenwood where people can buy and drink alcohol must now close at 2 a.m.

In a special called meeting Monday night, Greenwood City Council heard from supporters and opponents of an ordinance that would close any business licensed to sell alcohol to drink on-site between 2 and 6 a.m.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags