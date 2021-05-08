The love between best friends Jasmine Peake and Madison Simmons transcended the boundaries of race and served as an inspiration for those who knew them.
Family and friends of the two 14-year-old girls gathered Friday evening at Clinton High School to celebrate their lives, cut short when the two got into a wreck April 29 while riding a four-wheeler together.
“They were inseparable,” said Travis Peake, Jasmine’s father. “It didn’t matter if they were mad at each other, it didn’t matter. They always stuck together. They made a legacy for the world.”
In front of the lectern where he spoke, in pink and black letters staked to the track field, the words “Color blind — Jasmine & Madison forever in our hearts” greeted the crowd of mourning loved ones. The girls were family; their families were friends across generations, and loved each girl as one of their own.
“I was her black daddy, her mama was her black mama,” Travis Peake said of Madison. “When I say they were best friends and sisters, it shows right here. Colorblind.”
Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda told the crowd how he learned of the two girls only after their deaths. Seeing their smiling faces in every photo, he could imagine them soaking up and enjoying every moment of their lives. Though he’s lived four times their lifespan, he said he doubts he’s had the impact on people the two girls did in 14 years.
“In the past week, just reading about Maddie and Jazz, I’ve learned a lot about friendship,” he said. “If only we all could have a relationship like they did. I’d be out of a job.”
Mayor Bob McLean said he didn’t know what he could say about this tragic loss of life, until he saw a sign along the roadside Friday morning.
“Simply, it said ‘Love one another,’” he said, “and that’s what Jasmine and Madison did”
He presented the girls’ parents with a proclamation declaring April 29 “Colorblind Day,” in celebration of the borderless love between the two friends.
Pat MacDonald shared stories of going out to lunch with Madison’s mother, and Madison asking for a few dollars to go to the store nearby. Every time, she’d come back having bought a gift for someone. She even spent part of her birthday money on a gift for MacDonald, who she volunteered her time with at Bailey Manor and knew from cheering for the Clinton Little Devils.
At age 11 or 12, Jasmine was volunteering to help MacDonald recruit for the Little Devils. The two girls volunteered and gave their time freely when they could.
“They could sell the fool out of some World’s Finest Chocolate,” MacDonald said with a laugh. “I bet you bought some if you knew them.
“Even when Maddison was in trouble, Jazz could convince Wendy to let her come over. How could you say no?”
Annette Lee, who runs the Little Devils, said the two had a friendship beyond words — adorable and inspiring, they saw past any racial barriers. Kisha Redd, their cheer coach, said even after Jasmine aged out of cheering, she would still go with the team to support them in competitions.
“They were good girls, and they had great, great fun,” Redd said. “They had a great, close, close bond that you never see.”
The girls’ parents released clusters of balloons to honor their daughters’ lives. Through the difficulty of their loss, there were throngs of friends there to share love and support, and to keep the girls’ boundary breaking friendship alive.