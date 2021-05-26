Clinton police are investigating a shooting that killed one person at an apartment complex, according to a news release.
At about 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, Clinton police were called out to Countryside Townhouses at 100 Countryside Circle in Clinton, where a person had been shot and killed, the release said. The Laurens County Coroner's Office came out to assist, and Coroner Vickie Cheek said her office was working to contact the person's relatives.
The State Law Enforcement Division is helping with the investigation, and police have a person of interest detained. Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda was not immediately available to comment.
Police think this is an isolated incident, with no further danger to the public.
