Rosa Booker, a community organizer from city of Clinton is hosting an All Lives Matter parade downtown at 2 p.m. Saturday, across from Wilson’s Curb Market, 210 W. Main St. in Clinton. The event is scheduled to have speakers, food and vendors. Booker said motorcyclists are welcome.
Booker is president of Community Outreach in Clinton, a charity devoted to helping people find jobs and fill out job applications. Booker said the charity was established about five years ago. She has also previously run for a seat on Clinton City Council.
“I want to change some things, from Black Lives Matter to All Lives Matter,” Booker told the Index-Journal by phone Monday. “We’ve got All Lives Matter T-shirts and masks being made and I am selling them as soon as I get them...I’m not looking at what happened way back, my ancestors. We need to live for today. I’m not picking cotton and I’m not shining nobody’s shoes. I don’t give a rip about that monument over here or over there. I care about paying my bills and living, and it’s time people start doing the same thing.”
Event T-shirts range in price from $7 to $10 and masks are $5. Contact Booker at 864-358-4270 or 864-340-1057.