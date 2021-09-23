Lakeside residents will have the chance to hear from the six candidates running for the Greenwood County Council District 5 seat in a candidate forum Tuesday.
The candidates have all agreed to attend a meet-and-greet event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Siloam Baptist Church, at 2409 Siloam Church Road, Greenwood. Guests can speak with the candidates before the forum begins at 7 p.m.
The forum is hosted by Connect Lake Greenwood, a nonprofit under the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce focused on improving lake life.
"We feel like it's important from the lake perspective," CLG Chairman Jimmy Peden said. "As an organization that obviously looks at the lake, we want to make sure the candidates care about the lake community."
CLG has reached out to residents on its Facebook page to ask for questions for the candidates. Peden said the CLG steering committee will then select from the submitted questions, among questions the committee agrees on.
Peden said organizers are trying to limit the forum to an hour and a half, but with six candidates to pose each question to it might limit the number of questions.
The candidates in this election include Republicans Mary Ann Goodman, Jim Medford and Dayne Pruitt, and Democrats Ron Davenport, Sloan Griffin Jr. and Tom Melson. The primary elections are set for Oct. 26, with a runoff scheduled for Nov. 9 if needed. The special election is Dec. 28.
District 5 includes 12 voting precincts with more than 7,000 registered voters. The district includes the majority of Lake Greenwood's shoreline in Greenwood County and continues down along the Saluda County border to the area of U.S. Highway 25 South. A map of District 5 is available online at bit.ly/3kAk4tu.