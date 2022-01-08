When Amber Nappier thought to plant trees at Mays Elementary School, she knew the first people to call: the local Clemson Extension office.
Clemson University set up extension offices in each of the state’s counties. There, staff members offer information, outreach and programs that bolster the state’s agriculture and forestry industries and promote science-based practices for home and commercial planters alike.
Nappier wanted to plant local trees at Mays Elementary and reached out to Clemson Extension Forestry and Wildlife Agent Tom Brant for advice.
“A lot of time people put a tree in the ground and say, ‘That’s good enough,’” Nappier said. “The truth is there’s a lot to consider. The hole you dig could not be big enough, or it could even be too big. If the roots aren’t broken up and separated some, they could grow into each other and strangle out a tree a decade in when it could last many decades.”
Brant helped students plant young redbud and tulip poplar trees, and explained to them why all but one of their 100 pine trees planted earlier in 2021 failed to sprout. He showed them a pine cone, then explained how as the cone opens, seeds tumble onto the soil where they sprout.
“Most of the time if you bury them, they’ll rot,” he told the children. “Thousands and thousands of these seeds fall out from the trees.”
Brant is a forester. He helps manage and plan landscapes for people interested in growing trees. There are 90,000 timber industry jobs in South Carolina, and according to a 2018 estimate, timber produces approximately $21 billion annually for the state. It’s as big an industry as tourism, Bryant said, and that wood materials and products are used in everything from construction to giving ice cream its creaminess.
While at the elementary school, Nappier said Brant helped plan further use of the school’s land. Native pine trees can be used to create a wind barrier around newly planted trees. The redbud and tulip poplars do best with some shade, which pines will provide.
“Pine trees are pretty fast growing, depending on the kind,” Nappier said. “I wanted to provide their expertise and knowledge to show the kids how trees grow from a seed.”
Alongside Brant, Clemson Extension Horticulture Agent Stephanie Turner taught children how to properly plant and mulch. Her job is to offer guidance for home gardeners and commercial growers.
“That way, they can have practices that are environmentally sound and evidence based,” she said. “I’m basically just here to offer guidance.”
Her expertise showed when she answered questions about lawn and turf maintenance and identified weeds and insects.
“Sometimes we can do diagnostics over email with photos, and sometimes people bring in samples of a weed to identify it,” Turner said.
She and the extension office staff help teach people how and when to prune plants, how to avoid and treat diseases and how to repel or deal with insect infestations. The questions can vary so widely, she said the staff is always coordinating across fields of study to give the most complete answers possible.
“We want to provide other opportunities for people to learn,” she said. “COVID has really changed everybody’s modes of operation.”
They’ve expanded recently from fielding calls and providing information online to hosting webinars over Zoom throughout the state. She’s teaching a session in January on using native plants for home landscaping. She and others are also involved in the Master Gardener program, where they train volunteer gardeners who then pass on their knowledge to others.
“They kind of become an extension of the extension,” Turner said. “There’s a lot of interconnection between our groups.”
Livestock staff know the nutritional value of grasses for grazing animals, which is a different knowledge set than Turner might have as a horticultural agent. 4-H staff focus on teaching children life skills, healthy eating and the variety of agriculture-related jobs available in South Carolina.
But when she helped the Mays Elementary students dig through dirt and set their new trees in the ground, she said there’s a type of learning going on there that doesn’t happen in a classroom.
“I think that’s really important to sparking their interest,” she said. “It’s just the opportunity to interact with nature. I think you learn so much more putting your hands on something.”
New Master Gardener classes and a 4-H teen forestry clinic are set to start in February. To learn more about these and other Clemson Extension programs, contact the Greenwood office at 864-223-3264 or visit the office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 105 N. University St. in Greenwood.
For information on the Clemson Cooperative Extension, visit clemson.edu/extension.