ABBEVILLE — You never know what you’ll find in a cemetery as old and as overgrown as Harbison Cemetery.
Crews uncovered three graves while clearing two roads that line the property. The graves extend into the road on the north side of the cemetery.
Research needs to be done to find out if any more graves extend into the road, said Richard London, director of the Heritage Preservation Foundation, the group behind rehabilitation efforts at the cemetery.
The section of the road that contains the gravesites will be set aside while the rest of the road will be cleared. London said Friday his biggest concern is making sure the graves will not be disturbed.
It is unlikely the foundation will discover who is buried in the graves, but people at least will know they are there, he said.
A $4,000 share of the county’s accommodations tax revenue and donations to the foundation are funding the work.
Other work involves checking the names of people buried at the site to determine if they have relatives. London estimated more than 200 letters could be sent to relatives with the goal of drumming up funding.
That was on the mind of Raphael Coleman, the foundation’s treasurer, who had a simple answer to what the foundation needs: “Donations, donations, donations. ... Whether it’s funds or time, both are needed.”
So far, foundation members have done much of the work. Board members include Harriet Cunningham, secretary; vice chairman Robert Robinson; Ronnie Rhodes; Joy Sartin; and Thelma Woody.
The next work days are Feb. 25 and March 25. If people want to help, they can call 864-378-6596. London showed up at the site in his truck, which was loaded with clearing equipment. Work will involve cleaning plots and spraying weed killer. He said the foundation usually sees about four people on work days. Volunteers are welcome to bring their own gear to help out.
Lowe’s in Greenwood is slated to help construct a sidewalk in front of the cemetery, he said.
London expressed satisfaction with the work. He recalled the cemetery looking like a jungle in the early days.
“We couldn’t walk here when we first started,” he said. In February 2022, a milestone was reached as a historic marker was erected at the site.
Despite all the work done, more needs to be done. London pointed at a headstone and grave covered by the overgrown branches of a cedar tree. He also hopes to add signage in the rear of the lot.
At least three workers with Triplecreek Land Management spread throughout the cemetery with blowers, a chainsaw and a small backhoe to clear the property. Work could be finished by this week, London said.
“It is a historic site and we want it to look like a historic site,” he said.
The biggest benefit from the work was learning about people from the Carolinas and even as far away as New York who have relatives buried at the site. London said he has gotten several calls from people expressing pride in the work the foundation is doing.
London said he also is working on a tour guide to show information about the cemetery and Harbison College and hopes to include local sites from the ‘60s, ‘70s and the ‘80s that were important to African Americans, such as the Wagon Yard.
“There’s a lot in the community that people don’t talk about. It’s time to come out. That’s the mission of the HPF, to present history,” Coleman said.