Volunteers will descend on Pearl Street again for a cleanup.
The effort, sponsored by the Greenwood County Litter Prevention, will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Amber Nappier is the city's litter prevention coordinator.
All supplies will be provided by organizers. Participants will meet on Pearl Street. For information, call 864-942-8705 or visit anappier@greenwoodsc.gov.
The project is a follow-up to a cleanup that was done in August. Up to 40 people walked up and down the street and into vacant lots to gather debris. They picked up nearly 720 pounds of trash.
People from city and county departments and the school board joined the effort along with residents from other neighborhoods.