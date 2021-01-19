The cars are like tides rolling in, and every tide is different. They come in different shapes, sizes and colors, but Kelvin Minyard treats them all the same way: with respect and care.
Minyard has been working at Frank’s Car Wash in Greenwood for so long, he’s seen several generations of families – and family vehicles. It never gets old. He likes it best when it’s busy because the day goes by quickly.
The job didn’t come naturally to him.
“When I first started, I wasn’t very good,” he admitted.
Minyard, who recently turned 50, has been working at Frank’s for more than 30 years — since he was 18 years old. He lives in Piedmont and makes the journey to Greenwood every day to do the job he loves.
He’s the longest-serving line washer at the car wash. On Monday, Minyard was bundled up because of the chilly weather. He has worked on extremely cold days and super hot ones over three decades.
“Hot days or cold days – it doesn’t really matter to me,” Minyard said as he took a break and waited for the next car to exit the automatic washer.
Minyard had finished washing an SUV, and the owner had already gotten in the car, but he gave the back of the vehicle a little extra wipe down before it left. It was almost as if it were his special touch – a little goodbye.
Minyard can’t conceive of having any other job, and he hopes to spend his entire career at Frank’s.
“I’ve been here this long,” he said. “I can’t see myself going anywhere else.”
He said he loves the owner and that he has been very good to him over the years.
“Great boss man,” the soft-spoken Minyard said of John Cooper, who owns the Greenwood business.
Frank Hutchins started Frank’s Car Wash in 1973 along Bush River Road in Columbia. Today, there are 15 locations across South Carolina. Cooper came to the Greenwood location in 1985, and Minyard arrived just a couple of years later.
Minyard’s customers love his work. On at least two occasions, he received $100 tips.
“I guess they liked the way I cleaned the car,” he said.
And he’s seen every type of car come through the line. Among his favorite are Lincoln Navigators, Cadillac Escalades and Mustangs.
“I’m a Ford man,” Minyard proudly said.
He sees his career as more of a hobby than a job.
“It’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” Minyard said. “I did it before I came here, and I haven’t stopped doing it.”
He pays special attention to the car windows. He said that’s his point of emphasis.
“That’s the first thing a customer looks for when they get in a car,” Minyard said. “And then, on the outside, you have to take care of the tires and make sure they are super clean so the customer will be happy when they come to the car.”
Minyard said he likes meeting new people every day, but, he said, “I pretty much know everyone because I’ve been here the longest.”
He also likes his coworkers.
“Everyone gets along well,” he said, as one of his teammates stopped by to pat him on his back.
Minyard has a wife, Lisa, and a daughter, Krystal, who was born about the time he started working at Frank’s. The family used to live in Greenwood.
Minyard said you have to know what you are doing when cleaning a car. He said it’s not as simple as it might look.
“It takes a lot of skill,” he said. “I’ve learned a whole lot about doing a car right. It makes you want to do it again and make a customer happy. It keeps them coming back. I use my knowledge. If they are happy, I’m happy.”