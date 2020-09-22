Behind his always-warm smile, Claude Wright had a thoughtful demeanor.
Wright served on Greenwood County School District 50's school board for 16 years before his death Sept. 3, and board Chairman David Trent said he served as a voice for students who didn't have many advocates. Wright pushed the board to do better about showing children the career paths ahead of them and championed the G. Frank Russell Technology Center.
"He really wanted us to show kids that there was a career path after they left us," Trent said. "He always looked at both sides of an issue before making a decision. I think that's why he worked well with every different type of personality on the board, he would listen to everyone's perspectives and find out where they were coming from."
Wright was 66 when he passed. Born in Greenwood, he was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and had previously worked with Combined Insurance Company and the Frank Russell Technology Center.
He was also co-owner of Wright Travel and Bus Line, which was how Trent first met Wright. Trent said Wright was there with buses for school trips, and former District 50 Superintendent Darrell Johnson said he remembered a time when a maintenance problem at a school required moving students to another building. Before the district could get buses in order, Wright was there with his own fleet.
"Claude Wright was a champion for children and education," Johnson said. "In my early years as superintendent, we had a conversation and he let me know he wanted what was best for children, and he would stand up for what was right for them."
When Johnson left the district and the board was tasked with finding a new superintendent, Wright made his opinion clear.
"He told me I was not his first pick," current Superintendent Steve Glenn said with a laugh. "But we talked and throughout this past year, he told me he was very pleased with the job I was doing. That was a huge compliment to me."
Wright wasn't one to mince words, Glenn said, and the wisdom he doled out reminded Glenn that the best thing he could do when others speak is to simply listen.
"Claude Wright was a good man, and I don't think any higher compliment can be paid to someone," said Shell Dula, former Greenwood High football coach and school board chairman. "Every decision he made was for the good of the students of District 50. ... He epitomized what it was to be a school board person."
Lee Vartanian, now the dean of education at Athens State University in Alabama, also served on the board with Wright.
"He had a teacher's heart," Vartanian said. "I got to serve with him for eight years, and for six of them, we sat right beside each other in board meetings. ... The Claude I knew in the last eight years of his life was someone who was committed to making a difference in the lives of children."
Wright was a strong advocate for early childhood education and the career center, said board member Clay Sprouse. Though they only worked together for two years, Sprouse said Wright's push for a focus on early childhood is felt in the district's growing K-4 program.
He was also a man of strong faith, Johnson said. Each year, as church revival season would come along, Wright invited Johnson to join him. Even during the summer, Johnson would join Wright for vacation bible school, and he saw how Wright shared with children how their faith could enable success throughout their lives.
"I know I learned a lot from Claude," Dula said. "He was not just an excellent board member, but an excellent role model. His death is a loss to our entire community."