For senior Yalana Boozer, returning to Abbeville High School on Monday was weird because not everyone is there. Instead, some of her friends are taking virtual classes through iTECH Academy.
“I’m not in class with all my friends like I usually am and we’re so far apart,” she said. “It’s strange.”
Fellow senior Luke Evans is glad to be back.
“It’s good to be with your friends and be able to talk,” he said.
Evans thinks the senior class will have a good final year, and Boozer expects the teachers to try to make this year great.
“I feel like it’s going to be really good,” she said. “They’re going to make it the best year they can.”
Abbeville High teacher Daniel Huggins felt like a first-year teacher again when he came to school Monday. The social studies teacher said despite being different from prior years, he is still happy to be back.
Huggins thinks he is more excited to be back then his students, but he understands that it’s a new experience for everyone. He said it’s great to see them again, and they are a part of his Abbeville High School family.
Maggie Jameson said being back is different, but fun. The Abbeville High social studies teacher doesn’t think things have changed much, except for having to tell students to put their masks back on.
“I think they understand it’s not us, it’s just the way things are now,” she said.
Adam Lanford was hired as Abbeville High’s principal in April, and with five months on the job, he said it’s been great working with the students and staff.
“I’m just trying to put as many protections in place to keep people safe,” he said. “That’s been the biggest thing, trying to balance the safety but also making sure we provide the quality education our kids deserve. Developing that has been tough but I think we’re on the right track.”
Interim Superintendent Mason Gary said the first day of school for the district was awesome.
“Teaching and learning has taken place at a high level, kids are on task, enjoying each other’s company and teachers are doing what we need done,” he said. “It’s been a great day.”
McCormick CountyAbbeville wasn’t alone in kicking off classes Monday. McCormick County schools returned under an A/B hybrid model, with Group A coming to the educational complex for face-to-face instruction on Monday. Groups A and B will alternate between face-to-face and eLearning at home.
The pandemic kept students and teachers at home for more than six months, which made McCormick High School’s Caitlin Ouzts miss her English II class even more.
“I’m excited to come into the classroom and get to see and work with them again,” she said.
Ouzts is ready to take on the challenge of teaching and operating on the A/B hybrid model because seeing her students one-on-one every other day gives them ample opportunities to grasp state ELA standards, she said.
“I like the A/B schedule,” she added. “Now I would enjoy having my kids every day, but in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic, I will take A/B over being home any day. I think our kids are warming up to the idea and they’re excited to be back.”
LouAnne Grove, McCormick High School AVID teacher, anticipates a successful year.
“Our students have the technology, so what I’m excited about is using it to engage with them virtually and in the classroom,” she said.
As an AVID teacher, Grove specializes in giving students the tools and extra support they need to succeed in a college environment. Technology is one such tool because colleges and universities are becoming paperless, she said.
To Grove, technology isn’t the issue, and instead, students have got to want their education.
“They’ve got everything,” she said. “They’re very spoiled.”
Nynita Paul, McCormick Elementary School principal, remained in the educational complex during the COVID-19 pandemic almost by herself. Now, six months later, she has plenty of company.
“For us as educators, the students are what bring us joy, in addition to teaching and learning,” she said.
Planning for the school year is part of what kept Paul at the educational complex because the district formed its reopening plan in conjunction with the principals and administrators.
“We were trying to make sure that we had a plan for almost everything to ensure the safety and technology pieces were in place so our kids could learn,” she said.
Paul supports face-to-face instruction, but she thinks parents should decide what’s best for their households.
Having taught at McCormick Elementary for 12 years, Brenda Mufuka was elated to see her students come into the school with good attitudes and knowledge of COVID-19.
Mufuka thinks parental involvement is what will make this a productive school year.
“They will have to be more supportive of their children who are doing virtual learning,” she said. “They will have to keep abreast of what’s going on (and) make sure they check their emails and Google Classrooms to see what we’re posting. We have to have that level of communication going on.”
Shelonda Houston said it was great to see her middle school students again, but trying to get mentally and physically prepared to return to in-person school has been taxing.
“You’re used to sleeping in to like 7 a.m. and now you’re getting up at 5:30 a.m. to get everything together,” she said. “It’s been a trying day but we’re going to get through it.”
Although the first day was a little rough for Houston, she said everyone came together and worked hard. She also likes the A/B hybrid model because it creates smaller classroom sizes, which allows her to work one-on-one with students more.
Eighth-grader Josiah Salliewhite said his first day went well, even though circumstances are different and he doesn’t like wearing a mask. He also prefers being in school as opposed to learning online.