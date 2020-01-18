A panel discussion hosted by Lander University brought civil rights historians together Friday evening at the school’s Cultural Center Auditorium to discuss Martin Luther King Jr.’s “spiritual growth and maturation as a leader of the civil rights movement,” Lander University professor of history and chairman Kevin Witherspoon said.
The session was moderated by Christopher Thomas, the director of the Benjamin E. Mays Historic Site.
“I thought that it was important to connect King to our local and state history,” Thomas said.
Panelists included Clemson University history professor Vernon Burton, civil rights scholar and assistant history professor at Presbyterian College William J. Harris, and director of history and culture at Penn Center in St. Helena, S.C. Victoria Smalls.
The panelist discussed a litany of events that occurred through King’s past, including his time at Morehouse College in 1944 and the Penn Center in the 1960s.
Smalls discussed King’s time at Penn Center, which served as a retreat site for him and other human rights activists. In a time where it was illegal for whites and blacks to gather in the same place, the Penn Center was a secret hideaway for multi-racial gatherings, Smalls said.
“These retreats have played a significant and even vital part of the evolution of SNLC and King’s participation in the civil rights movement, she said.
Harris’ message to attendees was to humanize rather than mythologize King. He said King’s become “almost a caricature of himself.”
He described how King’s “I Have a Dream” speech is misconstrued by many. People often glance over the beginning of the speech and instead jump to the last two or three paragraphs.
“He does not start by talking about these positive dreams or hopes that he holds,” Harris said. “The realities are what makes this dream necessary.”
Burton described the “double identity of America” and how “this America can create a Martin Luther King Jr., and an America that can destroy him.”
Burton knew King’s mentor, Benjamin E. Mays, personally, and he even wrote the forward to Mays’ autobiography, “Born to Rebel.”
Burton expounded on Mays’ and King’s relationship, he said King had to go Mays’ chapel while he attended Morehouse and that Mays supported King’s decision to go back to Birmingham, Alabama after he was arrested in 1963 for holding protests. King would spend 11 days in Birmingham Jail.
Thomas said it is important to know “how all of this history has ran through the county.”
“King was not created in a vacuum,” he said. “I think people should kind of understand the truth of this history.”