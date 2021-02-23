Greenwood just got a little smaller.
Greenwood City Council unanimously voted on Monday to de-annex part of a Greenwood CPW-owned property.
“CPW is requesting that the city council agree to de-annex a portion of the city pond property to allow them to market the property for industrial development,” Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie told council in January.
Last month, CPW General Manager Jeff Meredith said the property is hard to market because it is within the city limits.
“Economic development is still something that we want to promote in Greenwood,” he said.
The state Department of Commerce recently awarded Greenwood CPW recently a $300,000 grant for the property located at 3600 Old Laurens Road.
Council voted 5-2 to change the residency requirement for planning commission and board of zoning appeals members. Councilman Ronnie Ables and Councilwoman Betty Boles voted against second reading.
The new language recommends, but does not require, a municipal representative to live within city limits.
“I think if you serve on a committee, you need to be a resident of the city,” Ables said.
As with other volunteer boards and commissions, the city has had trouble filling seats. The change came after planning commission member Shelia Reynolds, who represents the City of Greenwood, moved out of the city limits.
Boles said Reynolds has served the city well.
Reynolds was up for reappointment in November when council voted to reappoint Kathy Nave Felder to the commission. Council decided to postpone deciding on Reynolds’ appointment until it could change the zoning ordinance.
Council voted to rezone property at 515 Taggart Ave. from medium-density residential to neighborhood services. Claudia Jones, the owner of the property, intends to reopen the store that operated for many years at the location.
Another rezoning approved by council was to change the zoning of 208 and 310 Panola Ave. from general commercial to institutional professional. Greenwood Pathway House operates at this location. Anthony Price, executive director of the Pathway House, said at council’s meeting in January that the zoning classification fits more in line with the services they offer.
Council voted to certify the abandoned mill site at 700 and 900 Kitson St. as such under the South Carolina Textiles Communities Revitalization Act. Wilkie said city staff met with at least four developers who are interested in the old mill site.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas said the Upper Savannah Council of Governments has already declared the site a distressed area.
Council also voted unanimously to accept roads and associated storm sewers of Milford Pines Phase 2 into the city.