They left as quickly as they came.
More than 90 barbecue cook teams called Greenwood their home for the weekend during the S.C. Festival of Discovery, and by Monday morning, the streets were opened for traffic.
From months spent figuring out the logistics ahead of the festival to the mad rush to get the teams on the road back home and the dirty job of cleaning grease and trash from the streets once everyone has left, Greenwood’s staff members had their jobs cut out for them.
“It takes the entire city staff over those three days — four if you count Sunday — to pull this off,” city Fire Chief Terry Strange said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s a well-oiled machine.”
Confidence is key, Uptown Manager Lara Hudson said, and that confidence requires a lot of planning and trusting the city’s staff. No one person could pull off organizing the labor for the festival, she said, so it’s important to make sure everyone knows their roles, as well as what everyone else is doing. If one person ends up facing unexpected challenges while working the festival other staffers can help them out, so long as everyone knows their roles.
Everyone who works for the city works the festival at some point, Hudson said. Staff are given a packet ahead of time with maps, team lists, sponsors and the power needs of every team and vendor, among other details. They’re encouraged to take notes on anything that doesn’t go smoothly, so they can discuss it after the festival is finished and plan to fix the problem for next year’s festival.
Hudson said while she and City Manager Julie Wilkie are involved in overseeing a lot of the festival and managing the logistics behind the scenes, other staffers are just as important to ensuring things run smoothly.
City street crews manicured green spaces and ensured Uptown was looking its best before guests arrived, while other staff joined the police and fire departments to shut down streets on Thursday. Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said officers worked carefully to shut down lanes one at a time along Main Street, so that traffic flow is diverted safely and staff are protected on the busy roadway.
“The most important thing for us is making sure our participants and visitors are safe throughout the entire festival,” he said.
Those orange plastic barriers that blocked the roads are filled with water to weigh them down, so an out-of-control car couldn’t break through easily and hit festival attendees. During the festival, in-uniform and plainclothes officers worked the event. Other off-duty officers enjoying the festival with their families were still available at a moment’s notice if an emergency happened.
Police put up road signage, monitor the traffic detour and ensure foot traffic is flowing in ways that don’t endanger anyone. Police were there from morning to midnight each day, and officers worked with the fire department to help treat overheated festivalgoers. The only arrest at the event, he said, was one person charged with public drunk.
The biggest challenge Chaudoin said he faced was figuring out where he and his family would eat — he settled on some brisket from a team vending near the Uptown Market.
The fire department starts preparing for the festival about a month in advance, Strange said. They get information out to their staff and start signing firefighters up for different jobs. They ran a fire safety demonstration house that served as an all-in-one first aid stand, hydration station and lost-and-found.
Firefighters on golf carts helped shuttle barbecue teams and bands along with their equipment throughout Uptown. They manned the road closures on the southern end of Uptown, letting vendors in and out of the barriers blocking the road. Firefighters also handled turn-in for the cooking competitions; teams brought their prepared dishes to firefighters manning a table at the Arts Center to submit the food for judging.
Fire Marshal Travis Lathren works to inspect each team’s cooking areas and make sure everyone is taking the necessary fire precautions. Firefighters are on scene, ready to rush in and douse any blaze that starts — Strange said with the trailers so close together, fire can spread quickly if not controlled.
On Sunday, once all the teams clear out, firefighters spray the asphalt with degreaser and blast the grease away with their hoses.
“We’ve been doing it for so long, I have to take my hat off to Julie and Lara for figuring out where everything goes,” Strange said.
After bars close, at about 1 a.m., Hudson said she and Wilkie finally wrap up each day of the festival by riding the traffic detours and checking to make sure each barricade is still in place.
“We want to hear from everybody, because I can’t be everywhere and Julie can’t be everywhere,” she said. “We put our walkie-talkies to good use.”