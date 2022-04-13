Before looking for a new city manager, Greenwood’s officials wants to put more hands on deck in administration.
Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie handed in her letter of resignation March 22, and May 6 will be her last day before heading into a private consulting job. While city officials have not posted the city manager job to solicit applications yet, there have been shifts in Greenwood’s administration.
After former city finance director Julie Latham left at the beginning of March, Sara O’Dell was given the interim finance director role. She has since been approved as the official finance director, leaving her old role — a personnel and human resources position, Wilkie said.
Now that vacant position is being converted into a second assistant city manager post. Greenwood has an assistant city manager, Ryan Thomas, but Wilkie said having more help in administration will make upcoming transitions smoother.
“Any time there’s a vacancy that opens up, I like to look at that position and see if that’s the best way to keep moving forward,” Wilkie said.
Although Wilkie’s job hasn’t been posted to begin searching for her replacement, city council has discussed allowing Thomas to apply for the role. If he were to apply and get the city manager job, Wilkie said having a second assistant city manager would give Thomas someone on staff who can help him. If he does not apply, or does not get the job, Wilkie said whoever does will have Thomas and this new assistant to help them transition into the role.
With millions of federal dollars coming into Greenwood as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act, Wilkie said having more help in administration will help balance the management of those funds with daily city business. She said city officials will likely post the city manager position close to her last day on May 6. Until then, their priority is giving Thomas support leading up to her departure and not making hasty decisions regarding the city’s administration.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.