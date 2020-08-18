Greenwood was presented $2,500 from the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism for the Gage Street park.
State Sen. Floyd Nicholson and state Rep. Anne Parks, both from Greenwood, made the presentation.
“We have $2,500 we want to give to the city to help revitalize that park,” Nicholson said. “A lot of kids could really use that park.”
Nicholson said Bishop Oliver McCray led a group that had done a good job cleaning up the park.
Prior to the meeting, City Manager Julie Wilkie presented retired Police Chief Gerald Brooks with an award and bestowed upon him the title of police chief emeritus.
Department heads introduced new employees to council, including one employee that walked on four legs. Interim Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin introduced K9 Astor and Astor’s handler, Chase Sanders.
During the meeting, council voted unanimously to accept a $34,632.73 FEMA grant for the fire department to use for specialized training and equipment. Fire Chief Terry Strange said the grant he applied for was originally over $80,000 and included all training and equipment but the reduced amount would cover the training and some equipment. The city will provide a 10% match.
Council approved an ordinance on first reading to allow the financial director to finance a 2020 Pierce Custom Top Mount Fire Pumper, four laptops for the police department and five computer servers. The ordinance said the six-year loan will not exceed $632,000 with an interest rate of no more than 1.37%.
Council voted 6-0 to reappoint Jennifer Duffie to the City of Greenwood Housing Authority Board of Directors. Councilwoman Linda Edwards abstained because she is a part of the housing authority. Council also unanimously voted to accept roads and associated storm sewers of the Cottages at Emerald Farm into the city.
A motion was made to close the meeting to discuss a personnel matter in the Administration department and to receive legal advice related to matters covered by attorney-client privilege.
Upon exiting from executive session, council voted 6-0 approving a resolution promising to maintain Grace Street Park Phase Two and Foundry Road Park without financial support from Greenwood County. Edwards abstained from the vote because she did not hear the discussion during executive session.