ABBEVILLE — Playtime has come to Adams Drive Park and city officials aim to have more.
Playground equipment was installed at the park last week, Abbeville City Manager Blake Stone said. The effort ends the current phase of improvements. Work included removing old equipment and a tree that obstructed the playing area, and installing a sidewalk and parking spaces.
The state’s PARD Grant program, hospitality tax dollars and the general fund paid for the work, he said at Wednesday’s city council meeting. Other improvements will include renovating the basketball court, installing a fence and building a ramp/staircase for easier access.
Adams Drive Park is the first step to improvements of all the city’s parks. Stone called the park a template for work on other properties. The city received a boost as Gametime Playground Equipment told city officials that it received nearly $20,000 to help install playground equipment at First Street Park.
Equipment will be similar to the products at Adams Drive Playground. Stone said the project is slated to begin construction in early 2023.
News of the improvements prompted concerns about security. Council member Chris Crawford asked about provisions for video cameras to prevent vandalism at Adams Drive Park and for overall security at the parks.
Cost for security and cameras is a concern, Stone said. A system could cost up to four times as having cameras at Court Square.
Council members endorsed using city funds as a required match for a community development block grant for the Chestnut Park Improvement Project. Stone said a $250,000 grant request will require a $25,000 match from the city. Officials might need to pull money from the hospitality tax fund for the match, he said. Funds will be used for a covered pavilion, dry equipment such as playground gear and wet water equipment, such as a splash pad.
Crawford and other council members supported a plan for city officials to visit Newberry to see what it has done to improve its parks.
Council members passed first reading of an ordinance to confirm the county’s responsibility to deal with dangerous animals. Stone said ordinances previously said that the police had authority to impound dangerous animals found in the city. New language gives that authority to county officials.
All county residents pay a fee for animal control services. Stone said the back of a police car is not an appropriate place to put a dog. If a vicious animal is in an area, people should call 911. Officials with the Department of Natural Resources can be contacted to set out traps to capture animals running loose. The ordinance does not authorize police officers to shoot vicious animals.
Some council members expressed concern about animals running loose. Council member Louise Aikens recalled seeing a pit bull off a leash while she was walking. The owner had to run and grab the dog. By the time, she got out her cellphone to call 911, something could have happened. Aikens also recalled the dog mauling that happened in March near Honea Path.
It’s unrealistic to expect animal control to respond from Lowndesville to Abbeville in five minutes, council member Matt Gambrell said. It’s not possible. He pays DNR to set up traps in his yard. Gambrell said he has lost over a dozen birds on his property.
In other news:
Aikens read a proclamation recognizing the 155th anniversary of St. James A.M.E. Church and proclaiming Sept. 22, as Historic St. James A.M.E. Day. Constructed in 1899, the church building is on the National Register of Historic Places. Aikens invited people to attend the celebration, which will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 25. Music will be presented at an All White Jazz Under the Stars program at 5 p.m. Sept. 24. The church is at 203 Henry M. Turner St.
Council passed second reading of an ordinance regarding appointments to expired terms.
Council members approved the city’s final contribution of $5,000 for the Abbeville Promise program. Counting contributions from the city and other donors, enough pledges have been made to fund the Promise. The program is a placed-based last dollar scholarship campaign to let Abbeville County students attend Piedmont Technical College.
The city will continue an agreement with the state Department of Juvenile Justice for juvenile detention services.
Council members approved first reading of an ordinance to rezone property across from Ingles from R-10 to general commercial. Stone said the owner intends to put a Dollar General store on the lot. He said work on the development is not expected to interrupt work on the North Main Street waterline project which is slated to begin near the end of the year.
The city has been approved for a loan forgiveness program from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control for the Haigler-Harrisburg waterline project. The city was awarded $560,004 for the project. Stone said the project is slated to begin construction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Councilmembers approved entering into a contract with Dunn & Shirley of Honea Path for engineering services on the Upper Long Cane Waterline Project. Stone said the project will provide a tie-in with the Donalds area. It will improve water pressure.
Gruff Herman was appointed to a three-year term on the property maintenance board of appeals.