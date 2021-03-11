Lakelands governments benefited from financial help from the federal government passed down through the state. Some received more than others.
The U.S. Coronavirus Relief Fund provided $150 billion in aid to the states for use in state and local governments.
“Each state receives a $1.25 billion minimum plus an enhancement based on population,” the AccelerateSC website said.
South Carolina received $1.996 billion. County and municipal governments with a population of more than 500,000 residents could apply directly for its portion. Greenville County was the only government in the state that qualified under that provision and it received $91 million.
In the Lakelands, the entity which received the most amount of reimbursements funds was Lander University – which received $2,634,514 of the $2.7 million it requested.
“The Federal CARES funds Lander received were split, half between direct payments to students, and half to the University for reimbursement of the refunds of housing and meal plan costs given to our students when the campus was required by the Governor to move to online instruction,” Stacie Bowie, vice president for finance and administration at Lander, said in an email. “The University benefited from the reimbursement of the refunds in order to continue operations for payment of food service contract obligations, as well as, the continued operations within the housing division.”
The City of Greenwood had the next highest reimbursement amount in the Lakelands and received the third highest reimbursement among the state’s municipalities. The city received $2,657,434 of the nearly $3 million requested. Only the Town of Mount Pleasant — $4,547,633 — and the City of Sumter — $4,177,207 — received more in approved reimbursements.
“I am appreciative of the support the state gave to the municipalities,” Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said.
Wilkie delegated the task of handling the CARES Act reimbursement paperwork to Ryan Thomas, assistant city manager.
Thomas and Wilkie said they spent a lot of time poring over the state’s guidance on what can be reimbursed.
In the state’s guidance, they found that salaries of first responders could qualify for reimbursement.
“Everyone’s job has really substantially shifted because of COVID,” Wilkie said.
She said many of the city’s staff saw their jobs change in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, including first responders.
“Just go ahead and request it,” Wilkie said. “If they kick it back, that is okay.”
Wilkie said they learned a lot from what other governments were able to get reimbursed for.
About $2.3 million of the city’s $2.6 million reimbursement went to police and fire salaries between July and November of last year.
“We requested 100% of their salary and benefits,” Wilkie said.
Since the city has already paid those salaries and benefits, it will be up to City Council to decide how to use the reimbursed amount, Wilkie said.
The remaining amount reimbursed for costs associated with overtime and administrative leave related to COVID-19 as well as masks and hand sanitizer — COVID-19 related expenses — Thomas said.
Other municipalities received funding through the state. The City of Abbeville received $129, 216 while the City of Clinton received $29,033. Laurens received $13,342, Honea Path received $15,194, Saluda received $8,195, Ware Shoals received $4,013, Gray Court received $2,448 and Troy received $565.
Hospitals were also in the mix. Self Regional Healthcare received $648,546 in reimbursement from the CARES Act.
“We are extremely grateful to have received the CARES Act funds, and without them our ability to meet our community’s healthcare needs during the pandemic would have been significantly challenged,” Mark Hyatt, Self’s director of marketing and public relations, said in an email. “These CARES Act funds were made available to healthcare systems like SRH in order to help us manage the sudden surge of COVID-related expenses.”
The county government with the highest reimbursement in the Lakelands region was Saluda County — receiving $165,585. Coming in right behind Saluda was McCormick County which was reimbursed $161,944. Laurens County received $154,671 in CARES Act reimbursement while Abbeville County received $77,714.
Greenwood County received $144,273 right behind Laurens County in total amounts reimbursed.
George McKinney, Greenwood County’s emergency management coordinator, said the county received reimbursement for EMS overtime and FMLA expense – which amounted to about $61,000 of the amount received. The county was also reimbursed for social distancing signs and sneeze guards among other things. McKinney said a couple of items for reimbursement were denied initially but were added back in later.
As for first responder reimbursement, McKinney said the county was able to request funds through FEMA which would be ineligible for reimbursement through the CARES Act process. In comparing between the amounts the city and county received, McKinney said the county has far fewer full-time fire personnel than the city since it operates largely based on volunteers with some full-time firefighters added in.
Greenwood Metropolitan District received $31,989 in reimbursement of the $33,024 it requested while the Upper Savanah Council of Governments received $14,889 of the more than $41,000 it requested.
Reimbursements could be sought for expenditures related to the COVID-19 public health emergency which were not accounted for in the most recent budget. Reimbursement could be sought as long as the expense occurred between March 1 and Dec 30, 2020.
The funds were reimbursed in two phases.
“We learned a lot between Phase 1 and Phase 2,” Wilkie said.
Thomas said gaining the necessary documentation from city staffers was easy.
“It was very much a team effort,” Thomas said.
As for what was not reimbursed, Thomas said the state was not specific as to what was or was not funded. The small business micro-grant program funded with $75,000 from both Greenwood County and the city — administered by the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce — was not among the reimbursed funds, Wilkie and McKinney confirmed.
However, McKinney said the additional $10,000 the county contributed to the program for administrative costs was reimbursed.
The process of obtaining reimbursement from the state from a paperwork perspective was not very difficult according to those who provided information to the Index-Journal.
However, the state’s guidance on what could be reimbursed was not very helpful.
“It wasn’t very good,” McKinney said.
McKinney said more funding will be coming to state and local government in the next relief package.