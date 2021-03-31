A familiar face has been selected to serve as the next finance director for the City of Greenwood.
Julie Latham, who has spent the last few years working as deputy treasurer for Greenwood County, has been hired to replace her now-boss, Steffanie Dorn, in her former position with the city.
“Ms. Latham demonstrates a clear technical understanding of not only accounting, but governmental accounting, which is a very specific knowledge base,” Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said in an email. “She also has strong knowledge in governmental auditing through her previous employer.”
Latham’s salary will be $71,500.
In September, Dorn left the city to become assistant county treasurer for Greenwood County. She served the city for more than 21 years. Later in December, Dorn was appointed to be the county treasurer when Cathy Miller retired after serving more than a year as county treasurer.
“When I began the process of replacing the City’s Finance Director, I knew I had a tall task in my path,” Wilkie wrote. “I would be replacing Steffanie Dorn who had cultivated and developed the City’s finance department over 20 plus years.”
The process to replace Dorn began in September with applicants being vetted to see if they met the qualifications of the city, Wilkie said. Six applicants – out of a pool of 13 – were interviewed during a six-month period before Wilkie ultimately hired Latham.
“We are excited to have her on board,” Wilkie said. “She lives locally and is rooted in this community.”
Running the city without a finance director has been difficult.
“Navigating a pandemic, development of a budget and preparation of an audit has been challenging without a permanent finance director,” Wilkie said. “Ms. Latham’s hire will provide the City with much needed stability in a critical position as we emerge from this pandemic.”
Wilkie said Latham comes to the position already having some experience with joint departments and endeavors the city has with the county.
Dorn said she was happy to see the position filled.
“I’m excited for the city,” Dorn said. “We certainly wish Julie Latham the best.”
Wilkie also thanked her staff for working through the changes.
“I would like to commend our current staff, specifically those in the Finance Department, for rising to the challenges the last six months have presented and continuing to lead the City,” Wilkie said. “Ms. Latham will be joining a staff of knowledgeable, dedicated and passionate employees that are committed to continuing excellent service to Greenwood’s citizens.”
With this hire, Wilkie has now filled all of the major department director positions for the city. During the past year, the city has had a number of positions become vacant with longtime employees retiring and others seeking new opportunities.
In June, former Police Chief Gerald Brooks announced his retirement after 28 years leading the police department. Also that month, former public works director Billy Allen announced he would be leaving for a much slower pace of work.
Wilkie has since replaced both individuals – hiring T.J. Chaudoin as police chief and Erek Leary as public works director – in January and February, respectively.