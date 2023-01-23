Greenwood moved to update its code books to meet international standards at Monday's city council meeting, and that included some changes intended to help code enforcement officers.
City Manager Julie Wilkie explained that international codes are updated every three years, including building, residential, fire, mechanical, plumbing and other codes. Council had first reading on an ordinance to adopt the newest codes, and to include automatic adoption every three years when they update again.
When it came to property maintenance codes, Greenwood's ordinance included reinstating criminal penalty options the council removed in October. Assistant City Manager Draper Carlile explained criminal options allow code enforcement officers another tool to get property owners to comply with the code, although penalties of any kind are not a first resort.
The ordinance also includes an amendment to property maintenance codes to put a 90-day limit on temporary coverings on buildings, including tarps. The amendment allows for extensions in extenuating circumstances, up to the code enforcement officer's discretion.
Councilman Johnathan Bass said efforts by code enforcement have been focused on landlords and getting their rental properties up to code. He said he's still an advocate of an idea Councilperson Niki Hutto brought up at a previous meeting — having the city create and coordinate resources for people who own their property and can't afford to do necessary maintenance. Hutto said financial troubles might be part of the reason why a tarp would stay on a roof for longer than 90 days.
Council also approved first reading of an ordinance to repeal the city's sewer reimbursement program for residential developers. In March 2022, council voted to reduce this reimbursement to $650 — $250 from the city and $400 from CPW per lot built connected to the sewer system.
CPW is in agreement to remove this program, and Wilkie said the utility will notify developers. The ordinance passed unanimously.
In other business:
Council approved first reading of an ordinance to rezone 1076 Phoenix St. from institutional professional to residential, to allow the owner to convert a home to a duplex.
Council approved three additions to the accommodations tax advisory committee: T.J. Jenks will replace Geep Bonaca, Missy Wines is replacing Amy Fulmer and Charity Martin is joining as a new, eighth member.
Hugh Butler was approved to replace the late Chris Brown on the Housing Authority Board.
James Jones was approved to replace Kathy Felder on the joint city-county planning commission.
The city fire department will donate a nearly 13-year-old skid unit, which is a fire suppression unit that mounts to a utility terrain vehicle, to the Ware Shoals Volunteer Fire Department.
