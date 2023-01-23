City of Greenwood

Greenwood moved to update its code books to meet international standards at Monday's city council meeting, and that included some changes intended to help code enforcement officers.

City Manager Julie Wilkie explained that international codes are updated every three years, including building, residential, fire, mechanical, plumbing and other codes. Council had first reading on an ordinance to adopt the newest codes, and to include automatic adoption every three years when they update again.

