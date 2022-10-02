City of Greenwood captured two awards at the annual gathering of America in Bloom in St. Louis, Missouri, and was named Coolest Downtown and overall winner for its population category. From left are Douglas Earhardt, AIB adviser; Steve Zwiep, AIB adviser; Gibson Hill, Market and events coordinator; Kelly McWhorter Discover Greenwood executive director; Diana Fetters, city horticultural superintendent; and Niki Hutto, city councilwoman.
If you think Uptown Greenwood is a cool place, you’re not alone. America in Bloom named it the “Coolest Downtown” during the organization’s national awards program this past weekend in St. Louis, Missouri.
The city also won overall for its population category — 23,000-35,000 — beating Madison, Minnesota; Calabasas, California; Ottawa, Illinois; Wyandotte, Michigan; and Orion Township in Michigan.
“Greenwood has always exhibited civic pride and unity in their ongoing efforts to improve the area,” said Kelly McWhorter, executive director of Discover Greenwood.
“We are blessed with beneficial partnerships and a strong teamwork attitude to make things happen here,” she said. “Our involvement and strong relationships developed through America in Bloom has afforded us the opportunity to host the national symposium next September.”
Steve Zwiep and Douglas Airhart, AIB advisers, spent two days in the summer touring the community, meeting municipal officials, residents and volunteers. Greenwood received special recognition for its flowers from its advisers, primarily for the annual S.C. Festival of Flowers Signature Topiary Display.
“Through the development of the community profile, we continue to receive valuable feedback as well as praise from our advisers,” said Niki Hutto, city councilwoman.
“Their annual evaluation report helps us to establish a road map that address challenges and improvements to our community. I am tremendously proud of our efforts and hard work by our city staff, and the special recognition received at the 2022 Annual Symposium,” Hutto, who attended this year’s symposium, said.
Participants were evaluated on seven criteria: community vitality, overall impression, environmental efforts, heritage celebration, urban forestry, landscaped areas and flowers. America in Bloom is the only national awards program that sends specially trained advisers for on-location visits to participants.
Participants receive an evaluation that can be used as a guide to future improvements.
Greenwood remains the only community in South Carolina to have ever participated, and is currently in its fifth year of participation. To date, 250 communities from 41 states have participated in the program and more than 22 million people have been touched by it.
To become involved with the planning of next year’s symposium and Greenwood’s role as host city, contact McWhorter at Kelly.mcwhorter@gwdcity.com or by phone at 864-953-2465.
“America in Bloom is helping communities of all sizes achieve their potential,” America in Bloom Executive Director Laura Kunkle said in a press release. “These are, without a doubt, some of the best places to live, work and visit. Congratulations to Greenwood for the excellent work making your community more beautiful and vibrant.”