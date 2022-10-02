AIB

City of Greenwood captured two awards at the annual gathering of America in Bloom in St. Louis, Missouri, and was named Coolest Downtown and overall winner for its population category. From left are Douglas Earhardt, AIB adviser; Steve Zwiep, AIB adviser; Gibson Hill, Market and events coordinator; Kelly McWhorter Discover Greenwood executive director; Diana Fetters, city horticultural superintendent; and Niki Hutto, city councilwoman.

 SUBMITTED

If you think Uptown Greenwood is a cool place, you’re not alone. America in Bloom named it the “Coolest Downtown” during the organization’s national awards program this past weekend in St. Louis, Missouri.

The city also won overall for its population category — 23,000-35,000 — beating Madison, Minnesota; Calabasas, California; Ottawa, Illinois; Wyandotte, Michigan; and Orion Township in Michigan.