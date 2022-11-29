ABOVE: Mayor Brandon Smith, left, stands alongside son Witt and wife Tara as he’s sworn in by Judge Lee Miller. LEFT: Greenwood’s newest council member, Robert Dean, is sworn in Monday as his mother holds the Bible for him.
Greenwood’s eyeing a tax increase, but some on council are exploring options to fund next year’s budget without raising people’s property taxes.
Greenwood City Council spent the bulk of its meeting Monday talking through the 2023 budget. As presented for the first of three readings on Monday, the budget calls for a 5.8 mill increase, which would represent about $300,000 more in tax revenue for the city.
Mills are a unit of measurement used in calculating property tax. For an owner-occupied residence in the city appraised at $100,000, a 5.8 mill increase means about $23.20 more a year in property taxes.
Council previously discussed the tax increase at a workshop, and in the 2023 budget, it helps fund a 5% cost-of-living increase for city employees; a salary restructure for police, fire and public works employees; and cost increases to public employee benefits, liability insurance, gas prices and machinery and equipment.
The 2023 general fund budget contains $17,838,378 of revenue and expenses, alongside a $4.1 million American Rescue Plan Act funds budget. When council discussed the budget, council member Johnathan Bass moved to strike the tax increase and fund the deficit using the city’s fund balance.
The fund balance is like the city’s savings account — with about $4.5 million in it, Bass said he felt confident the city could balance its budget using this money, then restock the fund by putting money away in future years.
“I cannot imagine a worse time for us to raise taxes,” Bass said. “Whether it comes from ARPA, whether it comes from our fund balance, I don’t care where it comes from. I just feel now is not the appropriate time to raise taxes.”
Council member Niki Hutto said she’s been on council a long time, and historically it has been hard to restock the fund balance.
“We put that money in there to have that cushion, to have that in case of emergency,” she said. “Maybe I’m being fiscally conservative, taking money out of fund balance is a slippery slope.”
There are other factors to consider. City Manager Julie Wilkie explained that if the city chooses not to use any of its allotted millage increase, it will lose out on about 2.8 mills it could have added. Putting off a tax increase now will likely mean a larger tax increase in the future, she said.
Bass’ motion failed 3-4, with Bass, Ronnie Ables and Matthew Miller voting to strike the tax from the budget, and Mayor Brandon Smith, Betty Boles, Hutto and new council member Robert Dean voting to keep the tax increase in the budget.
Bass asked city staff to continue looking into options to fund the budget without the tax increase, and Smith said council can amend the ordinance at its second reading on Dec. 19 if they choose.
Monday’s meeting also saw the swearing-in of council members who won reelection in November, as well as Dean, who beat James Jones for the Ward 2 seat.
Council also approved second reading of an ordinance to rezone more than 97 acres at 875 New Market St. and 1080 Bypass 25. Developer Mark III Properties wants to build 353 residential lots on the property, reserving a small portion along Bypass 25 as a commercial out-parcel.
