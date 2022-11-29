Greenwood’s eyeing a tax increase, but some on council are exploring options to fund next year’s budget without raising people’s property taxes.

Greenwood City Council spent the bulk of its meeting Monday talking through the 2023 budget. As presented for the first of three readings on Monday, the budget calls for a 5.8 mill increase, which would represent about $300,000 more in tax revenue for the city.

After losing a special election in August to fill the Greenwood City Council Ward 2 seat, Robert Dean won the position against council member James Jones in the November general election. On Monday, he was sworn in and voted in his first city council meeting. Talking with the Index-Journal afterward, Dean said he's working to get up to speed as the council considers its budget for next year.

