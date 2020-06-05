City leaders were called out during Tuesday’s Black Lives Matter protest because of their absence. Since the event, members of Greenwood City Council explained their absence to the Index-Journal.
Councilwomen Niki Hutto and Betty Boles were working during the protest and would have needed advance notice to make arrangements to attend. Councilwoman Linda Edwards had previously scheduled doctors’ appointments that kept her busy Thursday.
Councilman Ronnie Ables was also not at the protest and said he didn’t know that protesters were interested in talking to local leaders until he read about it in the Index-Journal.
Councilman Jonathan Bass was on vacation this week but said if he would have been in town he would have been there with his family.
“I would have been there because there are people that are hurting and they need me standing beside them,” Bass said.
Mayor Brandon Smith decided not to participate in Tuesday’s protest because Travis Greene and Bruce Wilson were in charge.
“I in good conscience can’t support any type of protest that those two put on,” Smith said.
Smith said he would participate in the event on Saturday.
Ables, Boles and Hutto said that they were open to attending an event. Hutto and Boles said it would depend on whether they could get off work.
Hutto said the mayor and city councilmembers are part time and either are retired or work to make a living while officials such as the city manager and police chief are full-time employees of the city.
Councilmembers pointed to council meetings as a forum for hearing about issues that arise in the community.
“I welcome anyone to come to City Council, especially if they have viable workable ideas,” Hutto said. “We hope people will ask to be put on the agenda and they will be heard, we are always willing to listen.”
Edwards praised how the protest went in Greenwood.
“I was just proud of the way the one here was carried out,” Edwards said.
She also said she is open to dialog with protesters but issued a warning.
“Let’s sit down and talk, but don’t make demands,” Edwards said. “You are not going to get anywhere with demands.”
City Manager Julie Wilkie, in an email response, said she was at the protest; however, when pressed to say where she was specifically, no response was given.
“As City Manager, it is my duty to manage the day to day operations of the city and enforce policies set by council,” Wilkie said in an email. “That is my role every day, including Tuesday.”
Wilkie does not set policy or weigh in on political matters, she said, but defers on those matters to elected officials.
Attempts to reach Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Miller were unsuccessful.