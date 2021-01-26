Food fight!
But this one, as in years past since its inception, was friendly.
Nearly 25,000 pounds of canned goods were donated as part of the annual canned food drive that pits the City of Greenwood against Greenwood County.
For years, Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs has set a goal of reaching 10,000 pounds of canned food at the annual event.
This year saw that, and more, as 24,817 pounds was collected. That was just 183 pounds from the 25,000-pound mark and more than double the amount of Childs’ goal. Last year’s total was 4,234 pounds.
“I don’t know what to say,” Childs said. “I’m overjoyed.”
The food is sorted and distributed to the Food Bank of Greenwood County, Greater Greenwood United Ministry and Greenwood Soup Kitchen.
Instead of donating food, some government employees opted to donate money for canned food to be purchased. County employees donated $2,991 while city employees donated $4,300, Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said.
“This is just amazing,” Susan McIntyre, clerk to Greenwood County Council, said.
Greenwood City Police Department had officers on hand to help load and unload canned food Monday. Greenwood police have been procuring donations of canned food for the last couple of weeks. The department accounted for 11,600 pounds of canned food.
Every year, Greenwood City Council and Greenwood County Council have a friendly competition to see who can get the most canned food donated. The council with the heaviest donation gets the “Can of Corn” trophy for the year.
Greenwood City Council raised 446 pounds of food while Greenwood County Council was responsible for 5,170 pounds of canned goods, mostly because of the efforts of Childs.
“I’m grateful,” Childs said. “Now I can say goodbye.”
Childs had announced this would be her last year coordinating the effort.
While the county vastly outweighed the city in the head-to-head competition, Childs said the city can have the trophy for this year.
“Since the police department brought in 11,000 pounds,” Childs said about why the city should get the trophy for this year’s competition.
The drive began Dec. 26 and ended with Monday morning’s weigh-in.
Childs said she wants to see competitions like this one to help keep the pantry stocked at these nonprofits. She suggested a competition between the city’s police department and the county sheriff’s office or between fire departments.
For her final year coordinating the canned food drive, Childs had a shirt made that she sported Monday. The shirt read “your donation helps feed a family.”