As a hand carefully slid the counterbalance across the scale’s metal bar, Monday’s final weigh-in brought the grand total for this year’s Greenwood city-county food drive to a close with more than 4,000 pounds donated.
Each year Greenwood’s city and county governments rally the employees to buy and donate canned and shelf-stable foods, collecting the bulk donations and distributing them among charitable groups. Monday was the weigh-in for this year’s food drive, and the donations came in at a total of 4,234 pounds.
“We’re just determined that we’ll get to 10,000 pounds,” said County Councilwoman Edith Childs. “Y’all, we’ve got to work on this.”
The boxes and bags of food were distributed Monday to the Food Bank of Greenwood County, Greenwood Soup Kitchen and Greater Greenwood United Ministry, she said. The aim is to deliver a bulk donation at the start of the year, hoping to keep their shelves stocked until spring.
“After the first of the year, they’ve gone through most of their stores with Christmas and Thanksgiving,” said county Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney.
Last year alone, the emergency pantry at the Greater Greenwood United Ministry gave out 8,000 pounds of food, Rosemary Bell, executive director, said. The pantry they have provides crisis relief for their patients and clients, and doesn’t see the scale of use the county food bank does, she said. Still, following the holidays, she said their pantry was looking barren.
“We usually give a lot during Easter, Thanksgiving and around Christmas,” she said. “It gives people more time to spend with their families than having to worry about getting special food ready.”
Bell said she was incredibly grateful for the generosity and donations the city and county employees gave.
“I don’t know if they really understand how many people are blessed by their donations,” she said.
The city and county councils have a friendly competition to see who can donate the most, with county council taking the victory this year. County Council donated nearly 1,000 pounds of food, with City Council coming in just shy of 600 pounds. Employees from both sides made up the difference, donating about 2,700 pounds of food.
The goal each year, Childs said, is to keep pushing toward 10,000 pounds total.
“We’re trying to just make a difference, and together we will make a difference,” she said. “We want to fill those cupboards from December to April.”