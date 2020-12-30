To some it might seem corny, but every year the City of Greenwood and Greenwood County engage in a friendly competition to see who can collect the most canned food for local charities by weight.
In doing so, both governments battle for the coveted Can of Corn Trophy.
“It is just a friendly competition,” Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs said.
This year is special for Childs, who will be stepping aside from spearheading the effort after this year’s weigh-in.
“Since this will be my last time with the food drive, I’m asking the community to help us weigh in at 10,000 pounds,” Childs said.
For many years, she has pushed for the food drive to reach that milestone. She said the annual food drive has been happening for more than two decades.
“I believe we can do this,” Childs said.
With many facing hardship during the year, Childs is especially fired up about the food drive.
“It is more important to me this year,” Childs said. “I just believe we can fill those cupboards back up.”
The city has surpassed the county only a few times in the past several years. Their process is a little different, Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas said.
“We do it in a few different ways,” he said.
Last year, the city began seeking monetary donations in addition to canned food donations. Thomas said the city partnered with Food Lion to buy canned food at a reduced rate. He said the company even chipped in some food for the drive.
While Thomas is still working out the details for the city’s participation, he said COVID-19 shouldn’t be a problem with collecting.
“I don’t think that should affect anything,” he said.
Thomas is coordinating the city’s efforts while Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney is coordinating the county’s efforts.
McKinney said this year will be a little different in the way they collect for one nonprofit. He said because the Soup Kitchen has pivoted to meals that can be carried away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they want to focus on canned vegetables and peanut butter and jelly.
McKinney explained that those foods can be used to make meals that are easier for distribution.
“There is a big need out there in Greenwood County,” McKinney said.
The competition raises proceeds for nonprofit organizations such as the Food Bank, Greater Greenwood United Ministry and the Greenwood Soup Kitchen.
Last year, 4,234 pounds of food were donated to by employees of the city and county.
In 2019, the city and county employees raised 5,847 pounds of food. When cases of water were added, the amount went to 10,047 pounds.
The prior year, the county employees contributed 4,298 pounds to the city’s 2,878. The total for 2018 was 7,176 pounds.
In 2017, the combined total among the employees was 7,090. That year, county employees outdid city employees by just 60 pounds.
The Can of Corn Trophy continues to reside with the county.
The drive began Saturday and will run until Jan. 25.
Childs said the final weigh-in will start at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Greenwood County Farmers Market.
Anyone who wants to donate for the city’s benefit can drop it off at any of the city’s fire departments. If someone wants to donate on behalf of the county, they can contact McKinney at 864-942-8553. McKinney said he can pick up or make arrangements.