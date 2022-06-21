Greenwood City Council on Monday night approved a rate increase for taxi fares.
The change increases the maximum fare for taxis in the city from $10 to $12.
Ryan Thomas, assistant city manager, said the change was requested by Southside Cab and would apply to trips that begin and end in the city.
He said the last time an increase was granted was in 2008. The company cited the cost of fuel and cost of running a business as reasons for the request, Thomas said.
Council had previously discussed the relevance of an ordinance requiring the city to set fares within its limits.
Thomas said there is no law or state requirement dictating the city regulate taxis, saying it would be council’s discretion to rescind that ordinance.
Mayor Brandon Smith said he would be in favor of revisiting that.
In the meantime, council approved the rate increase unanimously.
Councilmembers voted in favor of rezoning a 53-acre parcel on Bypass 25 on first reading. The change would not be finalized until a second reading is passed. If approved on second reading, the property would be rezoned from general commercial to R10, which is high-density residential zoning.
Developers initially requested rezoning to R15, which would allow for more dense housing at 15 units per acre as opposed to 10.
The Planning Commission recommended against that rezoning, and the developer changed its request, according to Assistant City Manager Draper Carlile.
In other business, council:
Approved second reading of an ordinance annexing 1.22 acres on Brooke Stuart Drive. Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas said this is the only parcel owned by the Greenwood Housing Authority that isn’t in the city. The property is adjacent to the Coleman Terrace apartments.
Approved amendments to its code of ordinances aligning with the current international fire code.
Approved new City Council ward lines following the 2020 Census.
Voted 6-0 to authorize the city manager to “execute an agreement with Greenwood County for continuation of E911 addressing services.” Thomas said the county has historically provided those services, but there was no official agreement. He said the county ordinance technically applies only to unincorporated areas of the county. The county plans to amend the ordinance once municipalities inside the county sign an agreement, Thomas said.
Approved a resolution authorizing an infrastructure reimbursement agreement with Milford Pines Development LLC for Phase III of the Milford Pines Subdivision. The reimbursement amount is $319,763.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.