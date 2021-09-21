With more than $11 million in federal funds on the way, Greenwood officials had their eyes on the city’s future at Monday’s city council meeting.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal government is giving funds to local governments. Greenwood is expected to get $11.65 million, City Manager Julie Wilkie said. At Monday’s meeting council unanimously approved a resolution to make Wilkie the city’s authorized representative to sign off on the transfers, along with making Finance Director Julie Latham the city’s contact person for matters involving the ARPA funds.
Wilkie said the Municipal Association of South Carolina recommended making these roles official through a resolution. She said the city has uploaded its budgets and signed various documents to pull the first half of its allocated funds, and is waiting for federal officials to respond.
Council also unanimously approved making its priorities official. Council met in April with a Municipal Association of South Carolina representative to identify and prioritize its goals, but passed a resolution Monday making them official strategic priorities. Wilkie said it was a good time to make priorities official, with federal funds on their way from the ARPA that could be spent furthering these goals.
The top-ranked goals include making improvements to neighborhoods on the city’s east side, a comprehensive look at salary administration and analyzing the city’s capacity for new developments.
Council approved a resolution allocating nearly $200,000 in accommodations tax funds for various agencies and groups.
“During COVID last year a lot of events were canceled, so a lot of the agencies that normally pull A-tax money sent it back,” Wilkie told council.
This year, nine agencies requested a total of $226,722.89, with council approving $194,422.89 in allocated funds. These dollars are going to the city of Greenwood, Greenwood Regional Visitors and Tourism Bureau, The Arts Center, Greenwood Community Theatre, Greenwood Performing Arts, Greenwood Railroad Center, The Museum, the S.C. Festival of Discovery and the S.C. Festival of Flowers. The allocations were approved in a vote of 5-0, with Councilman Matthew Miller and Councilwoman Niki Hutto abstaining because of their connection to some of the included agencies.
In preparation for property reassessments coming up this year countywide, Greenwood city was required to roll back its millage to adjust for the reassessed values. This ensures the city sees no windfall from any increase in property values.
The rollback will take the millage from 116.8 mills to an estimated 114.1 mills on real and motor vehicle property. Latham told council this might cause a variance in some people’s tax bills, but it prevents any change in what the city receives in property taxes.