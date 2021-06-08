Another step has been taken toward a community center along Seaboard Avenue.
On Monday, Greenwood City Council voted unanimously to authorize a site lease agreement between the city and NFL free agent safety, D.J. Swearinger. The agreement will allow Swearinger to use the property while an agreement to sell is worked on.
Swearinger bought the old Seaboard Recreation Center from the Rev. Darlene Saxon of Kingdom Works Ministries for $33,000. He purchased the property at 420 Seaboard Ave. to build a community center.
“I chose to come here because I love my city,” Swearinger said in a video posted online by the 2 Spoonz Foundation, his nonprofit organization. “I love what I’m doing, I love giving back.”
Swearinger, a Greenwood High graduate and NFL player, transferred the property ownership over to 2 Spoonz Foundation in April.
The city owns property behind the Center and the agreement would allow Swearinger to use that property for his community project.
The Center, also known as the R.L. Stevens Center, has been closed since 2009 when the county-owned building fell into disrepair requiring $500,000 to fix. In addition, the popular swimming pool at the center was barred from opening in summer 2009 after a fire department inspection found several code violations.
Greenwood County Council conducted multiple public meetings to hear ideas about what to do with the property. After considering public comment, council deeded the property to Saxon in the summer of 2010 to build a new center called Beyond the Walls Family Restoration Center.
Little progress was seen during the past 11 years.
Swearinger hosted a fundraiser for the project in Columbia in April. According to The Swearinger Center’s page on Our Mayberry, a fundraising platform, the project has raised more than $75,000 to date.
Swearinger is not the only Greenwood native-turned NFL star to give back to his hometown. Josh Norman, a Greenwood High teammate of Swearinger and a free agent defensive back in the NFL, recently opened the Starz24 Josh Norman Teen Center about one mile from the Seaboard property. Norman cited the loss of the Seaboard Rec Center, where he spent time as a youth, as a reason to give back.
After spending nearly an hour behind closed doors discussing a contractual arrangement for the sale of property on Kitson Street and a potential purchase of property on South Main Street, council voted 6-1 to give first reading to an ordinance regarding the sale of nearly seven acres on Kitson Street. Council member Ronnie Ables voted against the ordinance.
Council also authorized acquiring almost 2 acres at 1911 S. Main St. from Norfolk Southern Railway. The city intends to use this property as part of the future Foundry Park.
Josh Garvin from Manley Garvin presented the 2020 audit.
“2020 was a weird year for a variety of factors,” Garvin said.
He said revenue amounts appeared larger because the city received CARES Act funds.
Garvin said his firm was issuing an unmodified opinion on the city’s financial statement, the highest and best opinion an auditor can give.