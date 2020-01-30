Greenwood City Council passed a resolution supporting the placement of a 1% local option sales tax on the November 2020 ballot at Monday’s city council meeting.
The Greenwood County Council still needs to sign off on the measure before it could go before voters.
A local option sales tax would reduce the property tax burden on residents and subsequently diversify revenues and provide enhanced services to residents, Resolution 20-002 states.
Currently, 32 of South Carolina’s 46 counties have a local option sales tax, including five counties that border Greenwood County — Abbeville, McCormick, Edgefield, Saluda and Laurens.
City council thinks the local option sales tax “is an opportunity to capture revenue from individuals visiting Greenwood and use those dollars to better the community.”
City Council approved R.T. Bailey Construction’s, developer of Milford Pines, request to participate in the infrastructure reimbursement program.
In 1999, Council passed an ordinance that allowed for the reimbursement of infrastructure — roads and storm sewer — in new developments.
Per Bailey’s infrastructure reimbursement agreement for Phase 1 of Milford Pines’ development, Council will reimburse Bailey $259,736 over 10 years — or until the full reimbursement is reached, City Manager Julie Wilkie said.
The payment emanates from 75% of the new taxes generated from the houses Bailey is constructing.
“This is a fantastic tool available to City Council to encourage development in the city limits,” Wilkie said.
The Greenwood County Transportation Committee awarded $25,000 to the city for the placement of decorative signs in the city’s historic overlay districts, Uptown and Old Greenwood Village.
“The intent of these signs is to identify these areas as unique and easily identifiable to a visitor or resident,” Wilkie said.
Monday, city council voted to award the duty to Eagles Signs and Designs.
The city will now move forward with a contract to have the signs designed, fabricated and installed.
Wilkie anticipates the signs will probably be installed late summer or early fall.