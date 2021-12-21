After passing more than $25 million in budgets Monday evening, Greenwood City Council spent time hearing community concerns, honoring the heroism of firefighters, recognizing the hard work of a youth football team and reflecting on the legacy of Benjamin E. Mays.
At Monday’s meeting, council unanimously approved second reading of the 2022 budget. These included a general budget of $18.89 million, $25,000 for victims services, $424,497 in accommodations taxes and spending $883,419 of the $2.1 million of expected hospitality tax revenues. The approved budgets also included $3.65 million in spending of the American Rescue Plan Act funds doled out by the federal government.
Council voted separately on a $186,000 hospitality budget line item, separated from the other budgets so that Councilwoman Niki Hutto and Councilman Matthew Miller could recuse themselves from the vote. Both council members work for the Emerald Triangle, and the budget item has funds going to the Arts Center, The Museum and Greenwood Community Theatre.
The 2022 budget comes with no increase in property taxes, and Greenwood’s millage remains at 114.1 mills.
During public appearances, Bishop Oliver McCray of Morris Chapel Baptist Church spoke to council about his attitudes on how the city is spending the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“Who are the haves and who are the have-nots,” he asked.
McCray said he was glad for the combined nearly $2 million spent bolstering police and fire salaries, as well as the funds used to hire police officers and provide them cars. But he asked about what could be done for residents in need, especially those financially or personally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The American Rescue Plan is not just for police salaries, new police cars, new fire vehicles, new fire equipment and salaries — which I am happy about, again,” McCray said.
But he asked who the have-nots are in this deal. Will the ARP funds be spent to expand assistance to the unemployed, provide food programs, aid with rent, mortgage and utilities costs, bolster internet access, house the homeless and support families unable to give educational support to their children?
McCray said communities of color and impoverished communities were in many places harder-hit by the pandemic because of pre-existing health factors and a lack of social support for health care. Denser living conditions promoted more rapid spread of illness in these communities, he said, and often people in these communities did not have the luxury to work from home during the pandemic.
“Have we surveyed the Black communities to see who needs food, shelter, internet, job training, health services? The haves, and the have-nots,” he said. “Lower-income communities are vulnerable. We need help in our communities, Mr. Mayor.”
Following McCray, Greenwood Fire Department Chief Terry Strange presented a life-saving award to Lt. Chad Israel and firefighter Kevin Smith. They responded to a fire on Nov. 28 at Morningside Assisted Living, where a resident had put ammunition inside a toaster oven, causing the rounds to go off indoors.
The alarm was initially reported as though there was an active shooter at Morningside, but Israel and Smith went in to search for and rescue any residents before it was certain that there had not been a shooter, Strange said. They extinguished the fire after finding the woman who had accidentally sparked the fire.
“Lt. Chad Israel and firefighter Kevin Smith received the life-saving award in recognition of their actions of courage and self-sacrifice when they rescued this occupant and saved her from a horrible fate,” he said.
Strange also gave praise to firefighters Elliot Layne and Chez Gosnell, who completed their Georgia Smoke Divers Certification.
“Out of the over 15,000 firefighters in the state of South Carolina, there’s seven that have completed this and two of them work for the City of Greenwood Fire Department.
Council’s chambers quickly filled with young athletes after the award presentation, as Dallas Rappley brought in the 2spoonz Hurricanes football team to highlight the team’s successes. Last year, the team finished third place in the country in their division, and were invited back to nationals this year.
“We have six All-Americans on this team, so that’ll be top-300 in the nation as far as All-Americans are concerned,” Rappley said.
It will cost about $4,000 to get the team to nationals this year, and Rappley said hopefully the city could help get them there. This past year, they played throughout South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. The goal of the team is to help build the athletes up and provide them with opportunities beyond sports.
“Basically we’re trying to build a pipeline to where we keep the talent here,” Rappley said. “A lot of kids, if they don’t go to school then they have no options, they end up doing something they have no business doing. What we’re trying to do, build a pipeline — if you don’t go DI, then the kid is like ‘I don’t want to go to school.’ But if it’s an option there for them to have, we have to push them toward that option.”
Finally, Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site Director Christopher Thomas gave council a Mays Legacy Award, honoring them for their work promoting the site and helping make it a destination for learning about African American history and Mays’ legacy.
In other business:
Council extended the lease agreement between the city and the Greenwood Toros Soccer Club, giving the club another decade of using the field along Phoenix Street.
Council approved first reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning of six properties along West Cambridge Avenue from general commercial use to office professional. These properties are owned by a company that rents them out as single-family homes, which the current zoning does not allow. Rezoning these properties would bring them into compliance.