Greenwood City Council gave its final approval in the annexation of more than 78 acres off Florida Avenue into the City of Greenwood on Monday.
The property – at 1400 Florida Ave. and Elementary Avenue — is owned by John Beeson of Mark III Properties, which recently purchased the land from TD Bank for $325,000.
“It is slated for future residential development,” City Manager Julie Wilkie said.
Council conducted a public hearing on the annexation but no one spoke for or against the proposal.
Beeson’s company twice requested the property be rezoned, but withdrew both requests prior to the planning commission’s meeting. The company most recently wanted the property to be rezoned from commercial zoning, C-2 and single-family residential, R-1, to master-planned residential.
Mark III’s application said the overall density of the project would not exceed 268 lots and the use of master-planned residential would allow “more economical and efficient use of the property.” The application also noted that the developer would seek annexation into the City of Greenwood.
The property’s zoning will now be general commercial and R-3 residential zoning, which is similar to the county’s zoning of the property. Wilkie said she wasn’t sure when another rezoning would go to the planning commission.
The developer has a similar plan for property near Greenwood High School off Cokesbury Road and Northside Drive. That proposal sought to have the property zoned for master-planned residential and annexed into the city.
Annexation of that property was not on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
Mark III also withdrew that request before the planning commission was set to meet in February. The planning commission denied a rezoning request for the parcel in November after nearby residents voiced their concerns. The developer withdrew that request before it made it onto a Greenwood County Council agenda.
While the projects are similar, council only considered the annexation of the Florida Avenue property at its Monday meeting.
The developer will now have to seek rezoning again from the planning commission before it reaches City Council for a decision.
In other business, Mayor Brandon Smith issued a proclamation declaring next week “Clemson 8” Challenge Week honoring the eight Clemson alumni who became prisoners of war during World War II.
Capt. Henry D. Leitner, who was born in Greenwood, was among the eight who were marched 70 miles north by their captors in what is known as the Bataan Death March. The march included tens of thousands of American troops – who were fighting in the Philippine theater of the war – many of whom perished during the march, the proclamation said.
Leitner survived the march, but died before the end of the war.
Every year, the Bataan Memorial Death March – an ultramarathon in White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico – honors the memory of those who endured the march. Col. Ben Skardon, who is nearly 104, is the last living member of the group and has participated in the annual marathon 12 times.
“The ‘Clemson 8’ Challenge was created by a team of students, veterans, alumni and friends, known as Ben’s Brigade, so that Col. Skardon’s mission to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country in one of the most brutal wartime events in history will carry on,” the proclamation said.
The proclamation urges the residents of Greenwood to participate in this year’s virtual race.
Smith also proclaimed the month of March as “Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month” and April as “Donate Life Month.”
Wilkie gave council with a proposed list of roads for the city to submit to the county’s transportation committee to obtain funding for sealing, patching or resurfacing the city’s worst roads.
“We are going to request enough to get these roads,” Wilkie said.
Council approved the list.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin introduced his department’s new mascot, Justice, to council. He said he has been focused on community policing and finding a way of teaching kids about the work of police.
“We decided to bring somebody on board to help us do that,” Chaudoin said.
In other council actions:
Council approved a resolution allowing Wilkie to sign an infrastructure reimbursement agreement with Milford Pines for phase two of its development.
Indera Khan-Tinker was appointed to fill a vacancy on the accommodations tax advisory committee.
Council approved a resolution declaring April as Fair Housing Month.