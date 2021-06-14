Greenwood’s city center could look a lot different in the future according to a master plan presented to Greenwood City Council at a recent meeting.
“This is very important for the city as we move forward,” Chris Lambka, a landscape architect with Toole Design, said. “We want to make sure that people of all ages and abilities no matter their mode of travel can come to the city center and experience what you have to offer.”
Lambka, along with representatives from The Land Plan Group and the Boudreaux Group, presented the city center master plan based on feedback from city leaders and through public participation such as the visioning workshop, online mapping and the pop-up event in late 2019.
“They really listened to what not only staff but the community had to say to,” Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said.
At the heart of the plan is to create more gathering space in Uptown Greenwood.
“We want to see more open space,” Wilkie said. “We want to see residential Uptown.”
The plan provides council with options for designing the city’s future.
“I’m excited about the prospect of what we received back from the city center master plan,” Mayor Brandon Smith said. “Obviously there’s some potentially bolder portions of it than others that with proper funding and proper approvals, could really change the landscape of Greenwood, I think for the better.”
The conceptual plan shows designs of removing the archaic arcades along Main Street businesses and also provides options to reduce vehicle traffic on Main Street from four lanes to two lanes. While changing the number of lanes is controversial, Smith thinks the conversation should continue.
“I’m not giving up on that,” Smith said. “I’m not saying we are going to do it.”
Smith said he has not really heard an explanation on why the city cannot do it.
A few council members at the meeting expressed concerns about the reduction of lanes and installation of traffic circles. Greenwood City Council Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass said he does not think the traffic circle will work.
“That’s not even really up for discussion in my book,” Bass said. “I don’t think the DOT would approve it.”
The plan provides two main options of vehicular traffic on Main Street. While one reduces traffic to two lanes and installs traffic circles at a few intersections in Uptown, another option keeps the four-lane roadway. Plans also call for the realignment of roadways to match their cross-street counterparts.
However, both plans create additional open green space.
“Us creating space in Uptown for families to gather is something that I think is incredible,” Bass said. “I think it’s great.”
During the public participation portion of the project, designers found that 25% of participants wanted to see the city have a central park or gather space. Twenty percent also wanted more parks and open space.
The enhanced green space in Uptown is a popular piece of the plan.
“I’m excited because I love the green space,” Kay Self, executive director of Vision Greenwood, said.
Her organization provided funding for the city center master plan.
“I think that’s exciting for the encouragement of Uptown living,” Smith said.
Designers also found that 32% of respondents wanted to see a mixed-use village. The plan, while mainly concentrated on the city’s center, also provide a conceptual idea of using the old Kitson Mill site as a mixed-use development.
“The Kitson Mill site is a remarkable opportunity for redevelopment that can contribute significantly to the city’s economy,” the plan said.
The plan calls for condominium-style housing along with green space and room for food trucks and events. While many parts of the plan will take some time to implement, the Kitson Mill site may be closer than most. Council approved an ordinance on first reading last week to begin the sale of Kitson Mill site.
Regardless, change cannot happen overnight.
“I think people realize this is not something that we’re going to see tomorrow,” Hudson said.
While the plan provides a timeline for implementation, Wilkie said she thinks the Waller Avenue streetscape project is something the city may be able to get to first.
“It’s going to bring back that true square feel and that’s one thing we missed,” Hudson said.
Wilkie said typically the way the city does streetscape projects is to apply for grant funding and then ask council to allocate matching funds.