Fire trucks 03

Greenwood's city and county fire services took another step toward furthering their mutual aid on Monday, as City Council voted to approve an automatic fire aid agreement between the agencies.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

More firefighters on scene when needed — that's the goal of the automatic fire aid agreement Greenwood City Council passed Monday.

At Monday's special called meeting, city council approved the agreement the county approved last month. The agreement would have county firefighters respond to any fire call within the city, and city firefighters will respond to county calls in the four fire districts adjacent to city limits.

