More firefighters on scene when needed — that's the goal of the automatic fire aid agreement Greenwood City Council passed Monday.
At Monday's special called meeting, city council approved the agreement the county approved last month. The agreement would have county firefighters respond to any fire call within the city, and city firefighters will respond to county calls in the four fire districts adjacent to city limits.
Those districts include Northwest, Highway 34, Coronaca and Promised Land.
"Depending on the severity of the scene, they may turn them around," City Manager Julie Wilkie said. "But essentially, we will be working together to provide the highest quality fire service."
The agreement is only for fire calls and does not include medical calls. Before the planned kickoff of the agreement on Nov. 1, fire officials are working with dispatch to ensure calls will tone out correctly and that they align their agencies' policies and procedures.
"A lot of the county staff works for the city, a lot of their volunteers are city firefighters already," Wilkie said.
The city also voted to approve their 2021 audit, performed by Manley Garvin. Luke Vickery, the CPA who handled the audit, said it gave the city an unmodified opinion — a clean audit, showing that the city's financial reporting lined up with its funds.
Municipalities are recommended to have at least two months' worth of operating expenses in their general fund, and Greenwood had about five months, Vickery said. The city paid off its debts in 2021, and a separate audit of its handling of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds also came back clean.
Finally, council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance that would change how one of its property zoning categories works. The ordinance tweaks the Master Planned Residential zoning district.
"In the last three meetings, several council members have asked that our staff propose maybe a slimmed-down version of the MPR," Wilkie said.
The revised ordinance requires developers seeking the MPR designation to provide a site plan and narrative of the planned development. The site plan has to include the number of lots, setbacks, density and an outline of the open and community space that will be available, among other things.
The narrative tells the name of the development, the type of housing that will go in, lot sizes and a summary of the houses' design. It doesn't lock developers into a specific design, but a general plan for the property.
Wilkie said the issue the city faced was many times, developers bought property, put in the infrastructure, then sold it off to another developer. With this revision, the MPR plan will follow the property after the sale, locking in its use so the city doesn't get surprised by what a builder later chooses to do.
"Now we can hold a developer to that site plan," council member Niki Hutto said. "That site plan also tells you what kind of housing is it is."
Minor changes to the plan have to be approved by the planning director, but major changes would have to go through the planning committee and to city council for approval.
Since the current MPR passed in 2019, only one developer has made use of it, Wilkie said. Planning Director Carol Coleman said before the ordinance passes final reading, she wants to see language in it that entices developers and explains why they might be interested in this zoning.
Council member Johnathan Bass said this was what he wanted out of the MPR — accountability. When a new development goes in under this zoning, neighbors will know what to expect from it, he said.
"This is what constituents want, they want assurance," he said.
