ABBEVILLE — Demolition of dilapidated properties got a nod from city leaders.
Council members Wednesday endorsed matching funds for a $246,000 Community Block Development Grant for demolition of several properties. A public hearing was conducted Tuesday regarding the city’s plans.
Properties are already scheduled for demolition, said City Manager Blake Stone. The city’s share will be a 10% match on the grant. None of the properties are occupied and Stone said the city will not buy the properties. Funds will be used only for demolition.
Owners have been notified and given a chance to rectify issues, he said. The buildings are too close to other properties for use in fire training, Stone said in response to a query from Mayor Trey Edwards.
Properties to be listed on the application are 102 Brooks St. E.; 106 Brown St.; 412 Cambridge St. (Lot 3); 412 Cambridge St. (Lot 4); 412 Cambridge St. (Lot 7); 412 Cambridge St. (Lot 9); 110 Gip Edwards Road; 403 Poplar St.; 100 Raymond Road; 208 Raymond Road; 209 Raymond Road; 102 Secession Ave.; 101 Wilson St.; 103 Wilson St.; 106 Wilson St.; 109 Wilson St.; and 112 Wilson St.
Applications are due Sept. 17, said Brittany Hallman, community development coordinator with Council of Governments. Decisions on grant applications are usually released by the end of November or December, she said.
Removing dilapidated structures would allow for new investment, said Mike Clary, the city’s deputy administrative officer. Initial figures from the 2020 census show that Abbeville and most surrounding counties had a net loss on housing units from 2010-20. By removing dilapidated and/or abandoned structures, the city hopes to make itself more attractive for housing.
In other business:
Edwards acknowledged reports of SLED investigating him. He said it is a personal matter and has nothing to do with his service to the city. He requested privacy and directed inquiries to his lawyer, Montrio Belton.
Serving as mayor is “the honor of my life,” he said, adding that he is cooperating with law enforcement and hopes for a prompt resolution of the matter.
A proclamation honoring the Friends of Freedom’s work on the inaugural Juneteenth Festival was presented.
Blake Stone was chosen to handle distribution of up to $2.4 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Council approved signing the bylaws with the Abbeville Community performing Arts organization for nonexclusive use of the Opera House. The contract is for two years.
Pictures of the newly renovated section of Chestnut Street sidewalk were presented. The project cost $95,900. Sidewalk on both sections of Chestnut from Greenville to East Pinckney streets were replaced. The city expects reimbursement within four to five weeks.
Council passed second reading of the budget ordinance.
Council approved a plan to seek interim financing for the North Main Waterline Project. Financing would be for a minimum of $1 million through the Enterprise Fund. The total project is expected to cost $2.2 million.
Fran Anderson was appointed to a three-year term on the Abbeville Community Performing Arts Board.
Councilman Matt Gambrell suggested rerouting heavy trucks from Chestnut Street to avoid damage to the newly installed sidewalks. Residents have expressed concerns about 18-wheelers using the road. Edwards said he will discuss options with the chief of police.