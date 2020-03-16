With one of the most sizable congregations in Greenwood, North Side Baptist Church is among the latest to suspend public worship for a period of time, to potentially slow the spread of coronavirus.
Jeff Lethco, North Side's senior pastor and a staff elder, told the Index-Journal Monday that on-campus gatherings for the next two weeks are suspended. "Attendance was good Sunday, surprisingly," Lethco said, noting average Sunday attendance for the church is more than 700.
"We are live streaming services and we are encouraging our small groups to continue to meet at their discretion," Lethco said. "We don't want to act, or make decisions, based on fear."
Quoting Scripture from 2 Timothy, Lethco said, "God has not given us the spirit of fear, but he has given us the spirit of love and a sound mind."
"We think the most loving thing to do for the Greenwood community is to say we want to do our part in making sure this doesn't become a crisis," Lethco said. "We will reevaluate in two weeks."
North Side Baptist has been live-streaming church services for quite some time, Lethco said.
"People who are away traveling for work, who are shut-in or who might work a swing shift take advantage of our live-streaming capabilities," Lethco said. "Our idea was to just make that available for when you can't be here...Live-streaming is not a substitute for being all together, but we understand there are times when people cannot be together."
North Side Baptist has long had various teams in place to minister to church members with ongoing needs, such as someone who has recently become widowed, Lethco said.
"It's a big plus," Lethco said. "We're not having to figure out how to minister to people in our church family because we are already doing it."
* Tranquil United Methodist Church in Greenwood is closed for worship until April 5. Church staff is on duty to address needs. Individual study groups of fewer than 50 people will meet at their own discretion.
* Bethany and Zoar United Methodist Churches in Saluda are suspending services for the next two weeks, opting to do services via Facebook Live instead.
*NewSpring Church is not meeting at the Greenwood campus this week. Live streaming is being conducted for 14 campuses.
* McCormick First Baptist Church has canceled its Easter musical scheduled for April 3.
* All public worship services are suspended within the Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina through the end of March. Online inks for Morning Prayer and Compline or Night Prayer are being made available.