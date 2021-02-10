Pastor Burton Campbell leads two smaller-sized churches of different denominations in Saluda County.
“We’ve had two deaths to COVID-19,” Campbell said. “We will probably continue with drive-up church services until vaccinations are in full swing ... Drive-up church is designed to keep the doors open, and we’ve really had large growth.”
Come March 21, Campbell says it will mark a year since both his congregations — the one at Emmanuel, a Congregational Holiness church, and the one at Pine Pleasant Baptist have been convening for drive-in services in the respective churches’ parking lots.
“As some congregations are getting smaller, resourceful ways are being found to still serve them,” Campbell said, noting he’s not the only pastor serving different denominations. “One of the biggest things I’m hearing is that some churches are in the red for church budgets, but surprisingly, both churches I serve had growth during this time because we have maintained recommended social distancing. I baptized 21 people last year.”
Campbell has been pastoring at Emmanuel Church since 1994 and Pine Pleasant Baptist since 2009. Both churches are averaging between 45 and 55 people each in attendance for Sunday morning services, he said.
Campbell, 49, said he’s had people tell him that churches were closed two to three years during the 1918 influenza epidemic, which affected young as well as old.
He said an aunt told him about the so-called Spanish flu epidemic when he was a child.
“It woke me up to that something like this could happen, or something like the Charleston earthquake (of 1886),” Campbell said. “The Spanish flu wiped out entire towns.”
Social media and digital technology are helping Campbell continue to reach his congregations.
“We connect to our congregations on Facebook and webcast our services, too,” Campbell said. “Some people want to be back inside church and don’t like the nontraditional setting. Those have not really attended.”
Campbell said services have been streamlined to be conducted in a shorter time period and some adjustments to music have been made.
“We could go back into church, but if health is compromised, it could be a problem,” Campbell said. “We’re only allowing 25 people in the sanctuary for funerals, spaced six foot apart, with face-coverings.”
The Rev. Chris Leonard with Rock Presbyterian Church in Greenwood said he knows people who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, have tested positive or who have had loved ones test positive. “None of this has been tied to any church event, for which we are thankful,” he said.
“We are still worshiping in person, on Sunday mornings, with safety protocols in place, including masking, socially distancing in the sanctuary, limiting the number of folks who can worship on a given Sunday and encouraging the washing of hands before and after the service,” Leonard wrote via email, noting the church is encouraging those not worshiping in-person to do so via church livestream.
“While we offered a few in-person weekly ministries and studies through the fall of 2020, with numbers surging, the session of the church has decided, out of an abundance of caution, to stop in-person for the time being and to offer them through virtual methods,” Leonard added.
In mid-March, when the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection’s new rector, the Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap, had only been with the Greenwood congregation five months, the bishop for the Diocese of Upper South Carolina suspended in-person worship in the diocese as a measure to slow the novel coronavirus spread.
For the first time in its 100-plus years as a congregation, Resurrection could not celebrate Easter within the church walls.
Facebook Live and Zoom were soon used to share morning prayer services and a variety of worship and ministry opportunities. Then, in early summer 2020, socially distanced outdoor worship began and has continued, along with virtual.
“People who never set foot in our church began worshiping with us regularly over Facebook,” Elizabeth Floyd, associate lay minister for families and outreach, said via email. “COVID-19 did not stop our work. It only changed our work,” Floyd wrote.
Floyd said they are still learning and growing in faith, “just differently than before.”
Robbie Earle, lead pastor of Legacy City Church in Greenwood, said the church was just “barely two years old” when the pandemic started.
“We pivoted to the drive-in theater on Highway 25 immediately and began hosting outdoor services, thanks to the generosity of the drive-in’s owners, the McCutcheons,” Earle wrote via email.
Impressively, Legacy City didn’t miss a single worship service during the first four to five months of the pandemic, Earle added.
Since then, Legacy has transitioned back to its pre-pandemic indoor location — Premiere Lux Cinema 10 movie theater in Greenwood.
“Masks are required,” Earle wrote. “Service team members are screened and social distancing inside is mandatory. We have had no real issues with these precautions in place, although we have canceled in-person services a few times out of an abundance of caution, due to potential or confirmed infections within membership outside of Sunday morning.”
With loneliness and isolation contributing to mental health concerns during the pandemic, Earle said Legacy City “wants to continue to be a place of hope for those that need it, even if we are wrapped up with masks, standing at a distance and dunked in hand sanitizer.”
Learning and adjustingPastor Ben Edwards, 71, of Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church in Greenwood, said his church sanctuary seating is individual chairs instead of pews.
For that, he said he’s thankful, because it has made it easier to social distance for those attending in-person Sunday morning services since mid-May of 2020.
“We’ve learned from this and adjusted,” Edwards said. “We’ve heard some of the best lessons on our Wednesday night conference calls. We will probably stick with that right on. ... It’s been a real blessing for us.”
The conference calls have allowed many who otherwise might have difficulty getting to an in-person gathering talk with other church members routinely, Edwards said.
Pre-pandemic, Edwards said the norm was a midweek church supper, paired with Bible study and raising funds for mission work.
Space a blessing, lack of contact difficultThe Rev. Tony Hopkins, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Greenwood, said there have been times when he wishes he could make the church’s very large sanctuary smaller and more intimate, but during the pandemic, space is a blessing for in-person Sunday worship, socially distanced.
“We have a very large room,” Hopkins said. “Our people have been great about masking and social distancing. That is not an option for us if you are going to be in the building.”
The First Baptist Greenwood sanctuary can seat up to 800 people, but Hopkins said in-person Sunday attendance has been less than 200 during the pandemic.
“For the first time, we are very thankful that it is cavernous,” Hopkins said, noting the current sanctuary was constructed at a time when regular denominational church attendance was at an all-time high in America.
For Hopkins, the most difficult thing has been not being able to minister to his church congregation in the ways he is accustomed.
“The best discovery I have made during all of this has been individually, pre-packaged Communion elements that are easy to open,” Hopkins said. “We’ve tried some that have been difficult to open. We’ve used the easier to open ones on World Communion Sunday and on Christmas Eve and for senior adults desiring to take Communion at home. ... There’s even an gluten-free option.”
First Baptist volunteers helping with church communications have put in lots of hours, Hopkins said, noting the decision has been made to continue to offer pre-recorded video worship indefinitely.
“We know some of our people don’t need to come to church right now,” Hopkins said. “The pandemic is affecting what we share as a community and ways we share in worship and activities. All of those have been affected on multiple levels.”
“We have had a COVID-19 death in our church family at First Baptist,” Hopkins said. “We cannot care for those who are sick, regardless of whether it’s COVID-19 or not, in the way we would like. Normally, I would visit, hold their hands and pray. Our church family would normally visit and take food.”
Instead, Hopkins and FBC members are opting to call the sick, email and do FaceTime.
“I’ve been in ministry 38 years, and this is the longest I’ve ever been without making a hospital visit,” Hopkins said. “We ministers have not been in hospitals in months.”
Hopkins said there has been a rare singular exception when a person was dying, not from COVID-19, and a health care facility permitted Hopkins to put on a gown and mask and pray with that person.
“I’m truly grateful for that,” Hopkins said. “I understand why facilities have these policies, but it’s hard on patients, their families and their church families.”
Pivot to stay openPastor Joshua Chiles of The Life Center in Abbeville, says there is no playbook for churches to navigate the novel coronavirus pandemic, so they have to adapt, adjust and support each other.
“We have to continue to lean on each other,” Chiles, 37, said. “We haven’t had a crazy spread in our church. At the beginning of the pandemic, we had our pull-up services (where churchgoers pulled into the Life Center parking lot and listened to services from their vehicles) and services are also online.”
At one point in the fall of 2020, Chiles said services moved back indoors, with face coverings, social distancing and sanitizing measures, when weather turned cold.
At the time of the writing of this article, Chiles said services were all online.
“If you’re going to try something out, now is the time to do it,” Chiles said. “One reason we haven’t come back inside already is that we realized we need more space and we are renovating our sanctuary. We have to look at, ‘How can we pivot? How can we make things better?’... When we do start to build, we know how we have to build with COVID-19 in mind.”
Without large in-person gatherings possible, Chiles said his church is using online collaboration tools such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams to stay in touch for prayer, Bible study and even group exercise.
“Don’t have your screens blacked out, we want to see your faces,” Chiles said. “It still allows them to know that we care. In this season, people are feeling so isolated, especially those having to quarantine. ... We have to tell them God will make a way and go back and tell them Old Testament stories, like when the plagues were in Egypt but God brought his people out. ... Relevant stuff, you preach Noah. Noah and his family had to quarantine for 40 days and 40 nights. But, eventually they came out of it and we’re going to come out of this, too.”
Chiles said some church members have had exposure to COVID-19 and have quarantined.
“We text,” Chiles said. “We call. FaceTime has been major ... and we drop off some love baskets at their front doors. We let them know they are not by themselves.”
Connecting faith with fitness, Chiles said the church has at least two different groups, a morning group and an evening group, doing exercises together.
“We’ve added another class,” Chiles said. “We even have a chair aerobics class. That’s really been a plus for us.”
Before COVID-19 hit, Chiles said in-person Sunday attendance at The Life Center was the highest it’s been in years, averaging about 180 people.
“Right now, you’ve got people who have left your church that you don’t know about and you have people who have joined your church that you don’t know about,” Chiles said.
Statistically, Chiles said he’s read that only 30% of previous churchgoers will return to regular worship when the pandemic is over.
“I thank God that we were already giving online and streaming online before this started,” Chiles said. “Churches have to pivot if they want to stay open.”
Steve Brown, senior pastor at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Greenwood, said the three campuses have been closed in recent weeks because of increasing COVID-19 positivity rates in the community. Some church staff have been affected too.
“COVID-19 has changed our ability to gather and the ways we gather,” Brown wrote in an email. “This will not change back quickly, even as more and more people get vaccinated. Persons have said that there are two endings to a pandemic like this. One is when the number of cases dwindles to nothing and the other is when people ‘feel’ it is over.”
Brown indicated it could take years for some to resume all activities in pre-pandemic fashion.
“We are not alone,” Brown said, noting although places of worship might be doing things differently, “we haven’t canceled church.”