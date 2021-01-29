ABBEVILLE — Years of patience will soon be rewarded for Trinity Episcopal Church.
The church’s 125-foot steeple will finally be lowered onto its new foundation. Next Wednesday, Church Street from Pinckney to Vienna, along with Trinity Street, will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as the crane returns to work on the steeple.
Crews have removed damaged wood the steeple had sat on since 1860, said Cynthia Jefferies, a senior warden with the church. New wood and timbers are in place. The crane will go in behind the church. Barring bad weather, the steeple will be lowered onto the wood.
“We hope the church will be OK for another 170 years,” she said.
It was an interesting process when they did it before, Jefferies said, referring to when the steeple was raised so crews could remove the old timbers and cribbing.
“For the steeple to be put in place is a miracle; it’s wonderful,” she said.
No services are expected to be canceled, Jefferies said.
Over the years, many people from church members and construction companies have worked on the church, she said.
The work resulted in the church being shut down for services and events. Then COVID-19 hit, Jefferies said.
“In the summer, we held services in the backyard which was really pretty cool. I hope we do that again someday,” she said.
Restoration work got a $25,000 jumpstart in December with a donation. The donation from Hughes Development Corp. in Greenville allowed work to begin on Phase II, the steeple project.
“It’s really an incredible journey that we’ve taken with this place,” said Mike Bedenbaugh, president and CEO of Preservation South Carolina, the organization overseeing the church’s renewal. The biggest engineering challenge was figuring out the best way to secure and stabilize the steeple.
Once the steeple is secure, crews will install scaffolding in mid-February, Bedenbaugh said. It will wrap around the front of the church and all of the steeple. It should be in place for 2 to 3 months.
Crews will replace the roof of the spire, repair the spire’s dormers, and re-install the lightning protection system and all new gutters around the steeple, he said.
While the work won’t be finished by Easter, Bedenbaugh said services won’t be interrupted.
Once the scaffolding comes down, the spire will be fully restored, he said. Once that is done, it will be a really good day.
Spectators can stay on Trinity street to watch the work, Bedenbaugh said.
People are welcome to visit the church, Jefferies said. Services are held Sundays, and Lewis Ashley, a longtime church member, will play the organ. She also touted the labyrinth and the cemetery as sites people can tour.
People interested in reserving the church for events can contact Preservation South Carolina at PreserveSC.org or mail it at P.O. Box 506, Prosperity, SC 29127.