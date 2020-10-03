Church donates $27,500 to Josh Norman Teen Center
First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood donated $27,500 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands for the Starz24 Teen Center Project (the Josh Norman Teen Center) at the old Brewer complex. The money will be used for equipment, furnishings and soundproofing for a music and recording studio inside the center. From left are Josh Fennell, church chairman of Mission Outreach; Douglas Norman, uncle of Josh Norman; church member Glenda Davis; Sabrina Miller, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Region; Kyle Hite, church pastor; and Ruth LaForge, church endowment committee member.