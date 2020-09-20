Only one Greenwood County councilman will face opposition on the ballot in this year’s general election, and that’s Vice Chairman Chuck Moates.
Petition candidate Kay Self has challenged the District 4 Republican.
“I want this community to continue to move forward to be a beacon for this area,” Moates said.
Moates said he wants Greenwood County to be a place where opportunities for education, economic advancement, work, raising a family and having a life that is meaningful exist.
“Those ingredients are right here in Greenwood,” Moates said.
He said he believes in pushing that concept of Greenwood forward.
Moates, 76, was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he finished junior high before his family moved to Jacksonville, Florida. He finished high school in the Sunshine State before attending Florida State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in speech in 1967.
He married Alice-Ann, his wife of 53 years, in the summer after graduation and enrolled at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky that fall. Feeling the call into the ministry, Moates graduated with a master’s degree in religious education in 1969.
Moates served as a minister of youth and education at two churches in Georgia before obtaining a second master’s degree in education and counseling from the University of West Georgia.
The Moates family grew by two while in Georgia. David and Laura Lee were both born while Moates served in church ministry in that state.
Moates came to Greenwood in the late 1970s and spent 10 years as the minister of education and administrator at First Baptist Church of Greenwood.
“Really, that’s when I fell in love with Greenwood,” Moates said.
During his time in Greenwood, he received Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees from Erskine Theological Seminary in Due West.
In 1989, Moates accepted a position as executive minister at Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He and his wife returned to Greenwood when he retired in 2006.
Moates decided to run for council when District 6 incumbent Dee Compton ran for state senate.
“I had already been interested in politics,” Moates said.
Moates won the Republican primary against three other candidates before winning the general election against Democratic candidate Chuck McDevitt in 2008.
He ran for reelection in 2012 and bested petition candidate Mike Rakes in the general election. He ran unopposed in 2016.
Council achievements are rarely credited to one single member. Those are instead a collective accomplishment of the group. Moates shared his favorite so far.
“Creating the countywide fire master plan,” he said.
When fully implemented, this plan will have 99.6% of homes in Greenwood within five miles of a fire station, Moates said.
The usually outspoken and passionate councilman said the preacher in him causes him to speak out on issues.
“If I feel something strongly, I am compelled to speak,” Moates said.
Moates said he was a champion for the new animal shelter and in previous years, he lobbied to end Sunday blue laws, perhaps what some would not expect from a retired Baptist minister.
“People can choose,” Moates said. “If stores want to open, let them open.”
Moates has a message for those who are on the fence this election.
“Look at my record,” he said. “I think I have been a visionary- type person.”
He said he has tried to be a forward thinking member of council. He is also in favor of balanced budgets.
“We have not raised anyone’s property taxes,” he said.
Moates said county council members work well together even if they disagree on some issues.
“We always come up with a resolution or a path forward,” he said.
He said the council needs experience.
“An experienced person is always valuable and beneficial to the organization,” Moates said. “I fill that bill.”