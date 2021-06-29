ABBEVILLE — More than 2,000 Abbeville County residents can benefit from improved chronic care.
Potential improvement got a thumbs up from the Abbeville Area Medical Center Board at a Monday meeting.
Amanda Morgan, director of community outreach and health and wellness, presented a program on chronic care management. The goal is to provide a better quality of life. It’s a stage one effort. The center will need to determine patient caseloads per nurse.
Chronic care management involves any care provided by medical professionals for conditions ranging from diabetes and obesity, to CPAP machines for sleep apnea, cancer and depression.
The program will provide services that are “outside of face-to-face” patient visits, she said. Aspects of a plan include monthly calls to patients to discuss issues ranging from transportation, medication, allergies, symptom management and health care provider visits.
Morgan said the hospital has had software for the chronic care program for five weeks. It will facilitate communication and be useful in case of audits. Time is important because the hospital gets reimbursed $66.77 per patient per month.
In the U.S., one in four adults suffers from a chronic disease. Morgan said based on those statistics, up to 6,000 Abbeville County residents might suffer from an ailment. Up to 2,400 patients have chronic diseases, according to records.
A chronic care management plan can include records of chronic conditions, personal information and insurance; care plan goals, barriers to care; medication; chronic care nurses and care providers.
If a person is diabetic, the goal is to control sugars and educate the patient. Morgan said the goal of the program is to support and empower patients to self-care and accomplish more things in a 20-minute visit with a doctor.
“At the end of the day, I feel like it’s good for our patients and good financially,” she said.
In other business:
Board members approved $80,000 to hire a consultant to vet numbers for a hospice program.
Up to 33 Abbeville County residents might participate in hospice, said executive director Cindy Buck. With an education program, she thinks people will go to hospice earlier to receive care and support. If the numbers work out, a hospice program could be operating by August or September, Buck said. A consultant has been interviewed.
Up to 70% of the medical center’s 360 employees have been vaccinated Buck said. Others chose not to receive a vaccine for personal reasons and signed declaration forms. South Carolina has one of lower vaccine rates in nation, she said. If employees have not been vaccinated, they are required to wear masks at all times. Vaccinated employees have blue stickers on their ID tags.
According to the finance committee, payroll protection program funding has been forgiven and the center has applied for a $100,000 grant to offset vaccine-related expenses.
The center is looking for an executive director of home health, a facilities director and nurses. Buck said the center has started a program to provide recruitment bonuses for employees who offer referrals.
Business services and home health services sections have been moved to the YMCA building, Buck said.
Center staff provided blood pressure and glucose screenings at the Juneteenth celebration, Buck said.