Christmas came early in Saddle Hill.
While ninjas, superheroes, Disney princesses and ghouls alike prowled the streets in search of candy, they could be guaranteed a candy cane at one house.
Christmas came early in Saddle Hill.
While ninjas, superheroes, Disney princesses and ghouls alike prowled the streets in search of candy, they could be guaranteed a candy cane at one house.
Julie McLaughlin has been decorating her house for Christmas on Halloween for years. Box after box of Christmas decorations come out of storage in October. Sixteen Christmas trees, countless feet of strand lights and multiple nativity scenes decorate every inch of the house, inside and out.
“I have two children who are grown now, and we always decorated for Halloween together,” she said. “When they all left the house, the joy of Halloween kind of left with them.”
In its place, McLaughlin started skipping straight to Christmas. Her daughters still come home for “decorating day” each year, where they crack open the boxes and turn the house into a winter wonderland.
“Every year I try to add something new,” she said.
Dressed as Mrs. Claus, McLaughlin handed out candy canes and invited families in to grab a cup of hot cocoa. She said children often look around to see if Santa is home. Others might be a bit confused about the Christmas-in-October aesthetic, or not expect a candy cane to drop into their buckets full of candy.
But for McLaughlin, hearing children share what they want for Christmas is more than enough to keep a smile on her face.
“I’ve had kids ask me to check and make sure they’re on the nice list,” she said with a laugh.
She likes to celebrate the sense of community, family and love that Christmas fosters, inviting her friends from church over to fill her home with cheer.
“Halloween made me sad after my girls left, so I brought a little bit of the Christmas joy to Halloween,” she said.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.