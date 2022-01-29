The Class of ‘72 made history in Greenwood as the first Greenwood County School District 50 class to undergo mandatory racial integration. Members of the class joined sports teams, cheer squad and marching band. They learned lessons they would carry with them their entire lives. They changed the school’s colors and mascot to the iconic livery and eagle the school still bears today.
But about three months before their graduation, the Class of ‘72 experienced a schoolwide fight that left at least six students injured. The school closed for days, and 23 students were suspended. An alumni group wants to set aside that divisive moment and reunite the class for its 50-year reunion.
“What we’re focused on is trying to bring the classmates together, the Black class members and the white class members,” said James Wilson, a member of the historical committee that is helping organize the reunion. “We would love to have that inclusive reunion, and if nothing else we want to have a roundtable discussion.”
Several of the graduates shared their interest in learning from and growing past the pains of their last year. Fifty years older and wiser, they want to find harmony in their history.
“Every year that we have a reunion, every year we do something, the class is still split in half, and it shouldn’t be,” Audrey Ann Moses said.
For about two months, some of the ‘72 alumni have reached out to their classmates and gauged interest in a reunion. Groups gathered to mark the passing years in the past, but Michael Butler said they’ve struggled to bring white and Black graduates together.
“A lot of us have not seen each other for 50 years,” he said.
Even learning about their class is a challenge. A fire in 1980 torched a District 50 office on Magnolia Avenue, destroying their class records.
The group aims to have its reunion on Memorial Day weekend, but they need to coordinate with more classmates. Anyone interested in this reunion effort can learn more and connect with classmates at facebook.com/Eagles1972 or by emailing gwdhsclassof1972@gmail.com.
‘The unitary system’Most members of the class of ‘72 were born in 1954, unaware of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education that passed that year. The decision ruled school segregation unconstitutional, and after 15 years of delay in many states, another Supreme Court decision in 1969 ordered immediate integration of schools.
In September 1969, District 50 published its plans to desegregate. Among the consolidation and shifting of schools was the district’s test case: Rising 10th-graders for the 1970 school year would be the first fully integrated class at a newly built Greenwood High School. Students from two middle schools and the all-Black Brewer High School would attend a new Greenwood High School. Several teachers from Brewer were moved to Greenwood High to help ease the transition.
Though the previous year had seen voluntary integration, this was the first-year students had no choice in the matter. In many cases, they didn’t know what the plan was.
“When we were told this is where we were going, that wasn’t up for discussion,” Wilson said. “That was already a done deal.”
Several students who were at Brewer the previous year said they weren’t told they would be attending Greenwood High School until it was time to enroll. Butler, who attended Southside, was given some heads up but no preparation for what the transition would entail.
Moses came to Greenwood from Philadelphia that year.
“My parents grew up here. They went to Brewer. I just assumed I would be going to Brewer,” she said.
She attended school in Ninety Six for a year before going to Greenwood High.
“It was like going from castor oil to mint juleps,” she said.
She found her teachers had more patience for her there, and one of her English teachers inspired in her a passion for language and writing that she would take into her own career and teachings decades later.
“When we came from Southside and Northside and came to Greenwood High, we joined with a lot of our classmates who went to the elementary schools,” Butler said. “Nobody knew what to expect going into the high school, not really, because this was a new venture. And all the foundational blocks that should have been in place had not been put in place, and we had not been acclimated for what we were going into.”
Jan Johnson had been at Northside before the 10th grade, where some Black students from Brewer had voluntarily integrated a couple of years earlier. It wasn’t a shock to have Black classmates, football players and cheerleaders at her new high school. She made quick friends across the board, even if the new high school — the building that still houses Greenwood High students today — seemed too small at the time for their class.
“There was no way that school was big enough,” she said. “When classes changed, it was like someone kicked the top off a fire ant hill.”
As teens, Cooper Bryan said most of the white students hardly thought about integration. It weighed heavier on the minds of parents and politicians.
“We just didn’t think much of it,” he said. “You know how high school students are. We were mostly thinking about girls and football.”
There was some disappointment about not attending the old Greenwood High building on South Main Street; the new school felt clinical and unfinished to Bryan. Still, JV football gave him a tight-knit group of friends from all backgrounds, and other students such as Butler and Edmond Wright said playing in the school band did the same for them.
Pressure buildingWhile some students recognized there were tensions at work beneath the school’s surface, the experience of integration was a sharper shock to some.
Kamau Sadiki, known at that time as Nathan Anderson, said the education he got at Brewer was one of the most valuable experiences of his life. His teachers there still inspire him, but he couldn’t say the same about his time at Greenwood High.
“For a 14-, 15-year-old, it was traumatic,” he said. “We were so like an experiment for Greenwood, testing the racial waters of acceptance, inclusion, equity.”
His instructors lacked the same community and life experiences he had, and because of that, they lacked a racial perspective that was important to him. Beverly Miller said she could tell the difference in how Black and white students were treated immediately, though they eventually worked things out and she found ample friends.
Even getting to school was a challenge at first for Wright, as the buses didn’t initially stop in his neighborhood. He lived in Bradley but had to go to Brewer to catch the Greenwood High bus. If he missed the bus, he said he’d spend much of his day out of class and sitting in the library. Although they eventually integrated the bus system, the experience left an impression on him.
Tensions didn’t surface every day. Many students said most of their days passed without friction, but some students were aware of how differently they were being treated.
“I did a book report on Malcolm X,” Wilson said. “I finished my presentation. It was at the end of the school day, and everybody was getting ready to go off from class when the bell rang, and a white student looked at me as I was going out the door and called me a ‘Black bastard.’”
He spoke up in class the next day, and that student was removed from class, but that and other experiences were enough for Wilson. At the end of the 1971 school year, he decided to take summer classes and graduate early to avoid having to come back to the school.
“That whole environment was taxing on me personally, mentally,” he said.
Sadiki remembered an art project in 10th grade. They had to sculpt something out of clay. In the wake of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, he chose to make a bust of a young Black man with distinct African features.
“I was very proud of this thing,” he said. “My teacher, she frowned and said, ‘My God, what is that thing?’ Imagine how that made me feel in terms of my self-confidence?”
But daily life in the school went on. Everyone cheered at pep rallies and games. While Sadiki said school pride had been decimated for him after leaving Brewer, Bryan and others said they were still proud to be Greenwood Emeralds, the school’s mascot at the time. The friction some students felt was difficult, but Moses said this was the only high school experience any of them had. They learned to deal with it.
“If we were in a perfect world, all the kids would have been treated the same from the first day they walked into the school,” she said. “Now whenever the name Greenwood High School Class of 1972 comes up, the first thing people say is, ‘Oh, yeah, they rioted.’”
March 1972Johnson could tell something was off on March 1, 1972, but she couldn’t place her finger on it. As classes changed, she noticed a group of students in a courtyard standing still among the flow. It was a passing curiosity, but it left her concerned enough to stay on alert.
Butler heard about what happened a few days earlier — two white drop-outs assaulted a Black student from Northside Middle School.
“That ended up being the catalyst, I think, that lit the candle of what happened March 1,” he said. “Nobody planned that. It’s just what happened.”
Miller was in the cafeteria when things erupted. She said a group of white students taunted Black students during lunch.
“I fought for everybody. I made sure that we was OK when they was treating us bad. I stepped up to the plate, you know,” she said. “They were just standing up, throwing food on Black people’s plates. ... I hit the dude, he was about 6-something — Lord have mercy — but he got back up though. I had other people come to my rescue.”
Sadiki was locked in his ROTC class, trying to listen to or catch a glimpse of what was happening on the other side of the doors.
“It was a pressure cooker. We got there in ‘69 thrown into this environment where we’ve essentially lost our culture,” he said. “That pressure kept building, and March 1 is when it sort of burst.”
The Index-Journal at the time estimated 150 students gathered in the courtyard and on the overlooking balconies. They chanted, and Miller said they sang, “We Shall Overcome.” Occasional fights broke out.
School dismissed early. Johnson remembered reuniting with her younger sister at the bus lot. She saw students rocking buses, and the newspaper reported multiple bus windows were broken in the scuffle. Bryan said many white students thought this was a planned provocation.
“We just saw it as an attack on us. We really didn’t see the bigger picture or appreciate that bigger picture,” he said.
Superintendent J. Harry Spann described the fight as “violent and wild” in the press. The sheriff’s office was called out to contain the situation.
“We have recognized the potential for racial conflict since we entered the unitary system and have done everything we know to do in order to avoid facing the outbreak we faced today,” Spann told the Index-Journal at the time. “We have met with students, teachers and community leaders. We have eased some tensions and avoided some outbreaks. We did everything we could — evidently it wasn’t enough.
“The people at large have not integrated as the schools have done. Too many of us look at each other as either Black or White instead of as fellow human beings. If there is a lack of understanding and racial harmony among adults, how can we expect school students to live in racial harmony?”
All schools were closed for two days, and police officers were on campus every day after the fight. The district appointed a committee to investigate the conflict, interviewing teachers, bus drivers and the six injured students. The worst of the injuries reported included a broken jaw that required hospitalization. Less than a week later, 23 students were temporarily expelled pending interviews. Miller was among them. She was told nearly everybody named her in the fracas.
“I still got my cap and gown, though, and I didn’t have to pay for it,” she said.
Two white students were charged and found guilty of assault in connection with the attack on the Northside student, and three Black students were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct for the Greenwood High School fight.
Bryan remembered the “rap sessions” afterward that sought to bring students together to explain and work through what happened, but many other students had no idea those happened. Confusion still lingers over the day’s events.
“I had no clue what was going on until after it was all over, and then you heard 52 different stories about how it started and who it was about,” Moses said. “Even now, you still hear 52 different stories.”
The rest of the year was a blur to many of the students interviewed. Johnson said students were worried about their caps and gowns, school rings, their yearbooks and finishing English term papers. They did unite to change the school’s colors and mascot.
“It took teenagers to do what adults should have done,” Johnson said. “Before we entered Greenwood High School in 1969, the school colors should have been changed, the school mascot should have been changed. Adults should have done this in a neutral ground.”
Brewer students had lost their heritage coming to Greenwood High, and school spirit dwindled following the fight. Ballots were passed around with two new proposed color schemes and mascots, but a group of students spurred on by their teacher started a write-in campaign. The Green Bay Packers green and gold were replaced.
As the newspaper reported, the new colors were Black and white, representing the students, and gold as a shared color from Greenwood and Brewer. The eagle was chosen as America’s symbol of freedom, and Bryan said it helped that eagle and emeralds both started with “E.”
Moving onBefore they knew it, members of the Class of ‘72 were seated at the football field on a rainy day in May, ready to cross their graduation stage and take home their diplomas. For many, it was the first time they realized the scope of their class — more than 500 graduates of the 1,800-student school gathered on that field. Many barely knew one another.
“I just remember they called my name, Audrey Ann Coates,” Moses said. “I went up there and got my papers and I said, ‘Hallelujah, praise the Lord.’”
Moses’ singular goal since kindergarten had been to graduate, but Wilson said many students were left directionless. For many, the mill seemed like the only job they could get. Many Black students were told about college entrance exams, but weren’t made aware of scholarship opportunities and counselors didn’t sit with them to discuss their futures.
“There wasn’t a concern of what are we going to do after we graduate,” he said. “We didn’t have those conversations.”
Still, each graduated. Moses went on to get her Ph.D. in counseling psychology and became an educator and author. Sadiki went into the Army, studied engineering and graphics at Piedmont Technical College, earned a full-ride scholarship to Howard University and became an engineer. He spent 40 years at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, becoming the national hydropower business line manager.
Butler spent a 33-year career at the Greenwood Police Department, rising from a crossing guard cadet to assistant chief before retiring. He has pastored New Hope Missionary Baptist Church for 16 years now. Johnson worked at Self Regional Medical Center for a few years before leading a 25-year career as a paramedic in Greenwood County.
Each student from the Class of ‘72 has a story that goes beyond that single day in their senior year, which is why it saddens Moses to this day that their class is reduced to that one outburst. Sadiki said he hopes a 50-year reunion is the opportunity they need to change this narrative, to explore what their class went through and what it meant for each of them.
“I remember thinking all through the years, we can’t let this happen,” Bryan said. “I’m a good Christian. We ought to be shouting out, ‘Let’s bury this hatchet.’”
Johnson put a point on the matter. They’ve lost many classmates across five decades. A reunion that breaks the cycle of separation that class members have fallen into can give them a chance to put aside the pain caused by that day and celebrate the things they accomplished together.
“It might help us in some way to heal,” she said.