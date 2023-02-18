A publicly traded company with operations in the U.S. and China plans to acquire a real estate investment group that owns about 220 lots in Savannah Lakes Village.
Foodbase Group Inc., a subsidiary of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., has entered into a $28 million purchase agreement with SLV Windfall Group. The contract is expected to be finalized in 45-90 days.
SLV Windfall Group, which has no ownership in Savannah Lakes Village clubs and amenities, is engaged in development, marketing and real estate sales for the 4,300-acre community that winds along Lake Thurmond in McCormick County.
Co-CEOs Jim Walsh and Robert Bradley will continue to manage SLV Windfall Group and will remain as employees or subcontractors under new ownership, according to a release from SLVW.
"The new owners would bring much-needed capital for SLVW to move forward with important projects, including the development of the old resort peninsula, construction of new move-in-ready homes and other development opportunities on the 500-plus acres of land owned by SLVW," the release said.
Any future projects on undeveloped land will be discussed with the Savannah Lakes Village Property Owners Association Board of Trustees and will be required to adhere to the village's Architectural Control Committee rules and regulations, community covenants and restrictions, and county ordinances related to the Planned Development District, the SLVW release said.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science CEO Haohan Xu raised some concerns in the community with his comments in a press release the company issued on Feb. 13.
"The acquisition of the SLV project will potentially give the company an opportunity to use the 500 acres of undeveloped land to build low-cost smart food warehouse and distribution centers," Xu said in the release.
Walsh, who spoke during a town hall meeting Thursday in SLV, told the Index-Journal the purchase will not lead to any commercial development on sites designated as residential.
"This is not going to happen, and AnPac executives have confirmed that with me," he said. "The residents were deservedly upset with that comment in the press release, as that type of development is not allowed within SLV."
Walsh opened his town hall presentation with a slide that said, "Attention: No food distribution warehouses in SLV." He also addressed rumors that China is behind the purchase.
"China is not buying SLVW," Walsh told the Index-Journal. "The senior management of the buyers are all U.S. residents, highly educated entrepreneurs who are expanding their business from e-commerce and food distribution into real estate opportunities."
In a message emailed to property owners, the SLV Property Owners Association board and leadership team said it "rejects any idea of the development of surrounding lands for industrial purposes. Any industrial use of these lands is not consistent with the vision of the original master plan of SLV, the ACC Property Wide Standards or the Planned Development District zoning of these undeveloped land parcels surrounding Savannah Lakes Village."
SLVW, which employs 21 team members, has been operating in the village since 2018.
McCormick County Council member Chuck Cook, an SLV resident who represents a district that includes the village, spoke during Thursday's meeting. He assured residents that no commercial development will happen on SLV homesites.
"Based on the information we have from Windfall, there were not supposed to be any press releases issued by (AnPac) without prior review by Windfall," Cook, a former SLV board member, told the Index-Journal. "If Windfall had seen that, the information from them that we have is that they would have corrected that because, based on everything that's in existence at the moment, there is really no basis for doing that in the village."
He did say, though, the county could experience an economic boost if the buyer decides to pursue industrial opportunities on land outside SLV. Foodbase also could take advantage of federal funds for economic development within the county.
"If they want to pursue the development of a processing, distribution or warehousing operation in McCormick County, there is certainly available land here to do that," Cook said. "We have the Eco Industrial Park down on (Highway) 28. We have a spec building that's available there. When the potential buyer comes back to town, we'd be very happy to introduce them to our economic development director, Mark Warner, and see if there is something that we can work out."