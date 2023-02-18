A publicly traded company with operations in the U.S. and China plans to acquire a real estate investment group that owns about 220 lots in Savannah Lakes Village.

Foodbase Group Inc., a subsidiary of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., has entered into a $28 million purchase agreement with SLV Windfall Group. The contract is expected to be finalized in 45-90 days.

