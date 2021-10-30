Screams and smiles are what Halloween is all about for some people.
Monty and Janice William and Grayson Norville pulled out the stops to achieve them with Halloween displays.
A 50-piece display at Loblolly Circle is the result of 15 years of work collecting and building ornaments, Monty and Janice said. They try to add decorations each year.
In addition to the ornaments, Monty often dresses up to be part of the display. Monty dressed as a clown and as Leatherface. This year, he dressed up as a scarecrow.
Spectators are easy to recognize as they slow down to drive by. He and Janice recalled one vehicle that drove by 10 times.
One year, a girl got out of a vehicle and approached the clown. When it moved to hug her, she ran, he said.
“Usually when we hear kids screaming, we know we did our job,” he said.
Most of the time, the best reactions come from the children. He recalled one year when fathers brought their children. The kids approached part of the display where Monty was dressed as a clown. Williams said when he moved, the fathers booked.
The pair said they expect to give hand out up to $150 of candy and hope to see between 400-500 visitors.
For Monty and Janice and Norville, part of of the joy is the children’s reactions.
Norville, who lives on Bolt Avenue, said they gave the free backyard scare show their all.
“Halloween has always been my passion since I was a kid and my dream is to have a pro haunt one day,” he said. “The backyard haunt is a stepping stone to that dream.”
Plenty of people enjoyed the stepping stone. During the backyard scarefest, one little girl cried out “I want my mommy!”
One group of people lost a child during the tour. One of the monsters calmed down one of the people, saying “Judging from the screams, they’re about 30 to 40 feet away.”