June Van Cleaf uses a tool called a Chuckit to send a ball flying toward her rescue dog, Max, during a visit Saturday to the dog park at Grace Street Park. Having grown up in Cincinnati, she said the cold weather doesn't deter her.
An athlete goes after a soccer ball Saturday during the Identification Camp at the Jeff May Complex. The camp is a chance for young athletes and Lander University sports officials to check each other out, according to Chris Ayer, Lander's women's soccer coach.
An athlete shows off some of her skills at an Identification Camp on Saturday at the Jeff May Complex. The camp is a chance for soccer players from across the nation to exhibit their skills for Lander University sports officials, said women's soccer coach Chris Ayer.
People didn't let cold or the threat of cold deter them from keeping busy Saturday.
Up to 35 young athletes attended an Identification Camp sponsored by Lander University at the Jeff May Complex. Chris Ayer, the women's soccer coach, said the the event is a chance for students to check out Lander and to show off their skills during a series of drills.
Some athletes opted for a hybrid approach to comfort and athleticism by wearing a heavy jacket paired with shorts. Other people visited tennis courts or Grace Street Park to warm up.
