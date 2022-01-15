People didn't let cold or the threat of cold deter them from keeping busy Saturday.

Up to 35 young athletes attended an Identification Camp sponsored by Lander University at the Jeff May Complex. Chris Ayer, the women's soccer coach, said the the event is a chance for students to check out Lander and to show off their skills during a series of drills.

Some athletes opted for a hybrid approach to comfort and athleticism by wearing a heavy jacket paired with shorts. Other people visited tennis courts or Grace Street Park to warm up.

