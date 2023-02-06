If you’re going to freeze, do it for a good cause.
That was the motivation for people who peeled off layers in mid-40s temperatures to enter the even colder waters of Lake Greenwood on Saturday for the Polar Plunge. Their determination raised $20,000 for Special Olympics.
It’s a big event, said Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin. His department has an officer who has children with special needs. It’s a great way to support local athletes and Special Olympics.
Sometimes finding volunteers for a weekend event is difficult as people often have plans. Every time they work with the Special Olympics, however, they are inundated with volunteers, Chaudoin said.
All funds go to local athletes to help them participate in games. “There’s nothing better than that.”
The crowd of nearly 100 people included law enforcement officials, SROs, teachers, students and others who wanted to help out.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” said Mike Still, who works with Special Olympics. “It has a great reputation and people love their athletes. The sheriff’s office and the police department have done torch runs and they realized they had a place to do a plunge and decided ‘let’s make it happen.’”
Several plunges are held throughout the state. Still said the first event was last week in Myrtle Beach and it raised up to $100,000. Three plunges were on Saturday.
The goal for the Lake Greenwood plunge was $10,000. By Friday, it had raised about $12,000 through online donations. With sponsorships, Still said he was sure the number would go higher, even up to $15,000.
“We’re ready to go to $25,000 next year,” Still said Friday before final numbers came in.
It’s all about the athletes. Torch runs have raised $1 million. Still said Special Olympics works with as many as 35,000 athletes and some athletes still are not being served. He said all the thanks go to Chaudoin and Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly, both of whom are supporters of torch runs and Special Olympics.
Once people hit the water, Kelly, a first-time plunger, said he is sure there will be a lot of conversation. People have to attend the Special Olympics events and see the joy of the participants, he said. Their smiles will bring a smile to your face as well, he said.
Fun started with a costume contest. Teachers and staff at Woodfields Elementary School came up with a superhero theme.
“We are all going in. It was a group effort,” said Loki, better known to her students as Laura Livingston. “Superheroes became our thing because teaching is our superpower.”
Being a first-time plunger, Livingston said she didn’t know what to expect.
“We just keep hoping we can get in and get out,” she said. She said 45 degrees was cold enough.
It wasn’t a deterrent for SSgt. Kyle Davis, who dressed up as Hulk Hogan in his yellow and red trunks and tights persona. He imitated the Hulkster’s growl during a brief interview during the competition.
Noting Hogan’s catchphrase, “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild over you?” Davis said, “I guess go into the water.”
Davis has participated in two plunges in Alaska. Team members cut a hole into the ice one January to plunge into minus 26-degree water.
He likened the plunge to cryotherapy.
“It makes you feel refreshed for the rest of the day; you feel relaxed,” he said.
“I’m a Southern boy,” David M. Stumbo, 8th Judicial Circuit solicitor, said Friday. “Forty-eight degrees is too cold for me. I’m real excited about it, but not excited about jumping into a freezing cold lake.”
The Special Olympics is an important organization, he said. “Going into the water is the least I can do,” he said. “I’m going to suck it up and ‘git ‘er done,’ and then dry off and get someplace warm.”
Eastside Elementary School’s team won the costume contest. Woodfields Elementary School raised the most money, Cindy King raised $900 and the 8th Judicial District Office team raised $4,000 to win the team fundraising award.
While the plunge was a quick in and out affair for most people, others knelt or sat in the water after realizing the soggy soil sucked Crocs off their feet. A woman found one shoe, but left the other one, assuming it would wash up on shore soon.
Ashley Bond, a Special Olympian who has earned medals playing bocce ball, got out of the water with both her tennis shoes. She said later she intends to compete in the next Special Olympics.