When Edith Childs broke ground as the first Black woman elected to Greenwood County Council in 1998, her mind was on making government more accessible to the people.
On Tuesday, at the reception for her and fellow outgoing councilwoman Melissa Spencer, the library’s auditorium was packed with the people she championed for more than two decades. After a 24-year career on council and four years serving on the Greenwood County School District 50 school board, “Miss Edith” is fired up and ready to go into retirement.
With an iconic red hat on, matching her festive attire, Childs was the center of attention for former council members, community leaders and people who have volunteered their time alongside her to make Greenwood a better place for decades. Childs decided earlier this year she would not run for another term, and councilwoman-elect Teresa Griffin will fill the District 1 seat in January.
Amid so much fanfare Tuesday, gratitude was still what came first for Childs. She thanked God for giving her the strength to do what she’s done, and her supporters for allowing her to do it.
“It’s been a joy. it has been a soft ride most of the time, though sometimes it’s been a rough ride,” she said with a laugh. “It’s an extraordinary situation, and it’s so profound that you don’t know what to say.”
Childs worked for 32 years as a nurse at Self Regional Medical Center, and serves as an ordained trustee and deacon at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church. She’s been a civic leader, organizing food and coat drives each year, hosting community cleanups and back-to-school bashes.
During Barack Obama’s 2007 presidential campaign, Childs led a crowd at a campaign rally in an NAACP chant: “Fired up, ready to go!” The chant became a staple of Obama’s first campaign, and Childs repeated it when she served as a delegate at the 2012 Democratic National Convention.
The “fired up” chant made its way into people’s tributes to her Tuesday — cited in proclamations from city and county council and an award from WCRS’ Anne Eller. It was printed on a T-shirt given to her by Emerald Ink and Stitches owner Steve Riley: “Edith Childs is fired up and ready to go retired.”
But amid the celebration of her career were somber notes from those who will miss her ever-present smile.
“It certainly won’t be the same without you, but we will try our best to continue the effort and hard work you’ve put into this county and its citizens,” said council Chairman Chuck Moates.
He added to Spencer, who has served four years on council, that he offers best wishes on her next journey, as well as joy and happiness.
“Now go and do whatever God has planned for you in your future, and know that you will certainly be missed, but never forgotten.”
Councilman Mark Allison has been seated beside Childs since he was elected. He admitted he didn’t know what he was doing when he joined council.
“I was told by several people who said ‘That Black woman is going to eat you for lunch,’” he said, to peals of laughter. “I don’t know what she saw in me, but she befriended me and became a very close friend of mine over the years. I love her and appreciate her for all that she’s done for the county of Greenwood over the years.”
When Robbie Templeton served as council chairman, he said Childs kept him in line. Theo Lane echoed this, praising her dedication.
Despite their occasional disagreements, Templeton shared with the crowd that Childs once told him “You’re all right for a white boy.”
“While we have not always been on the same side of the battle, she has always respected my opinion and I’ve always respected hers,” Templeton said. “If she said it, she was going to do it. There was never going to be a doubt about that — there wasn’t going to be no waffling with Mrs. Childs.”
Before Dayne Pruitt’s first meeting, he got a call from Childs preparing him for the new role. It’s hard to imagine the work it takes to get elected as many times as Childs did, he said.
“It’s not just about putting yourself out there, it’s about you guys supporting her and her district believing in her to make a difference,” he told the crowd Tuesday.
Spencer was told Childs was the queen bee when she was elected to District 3. She joked she would be the second queen bee.
“What’s interesting is not only are we two queen bees sitting here, but we’re two queen bees leaving,” she said. “And we’ve got two other queen bees that are coming in.”
Spencer’s District 3 seat will be filled by Johanna Bishop starting January.
After the celebrations and recognition, Childs was blown away by her reception.
“People don’t have to come see about you, but they do, and they did it in the rain and the cold,” she said. “Now I am done, and this will be my last meeting. But I told these folks I ain’t going nowhere. I’m going to be right here, I’m not moving from Greenwood.”
Childs said she’ll still check in on the county when things need fixing, and shared her love and gratitude for the people she’s worked with these years. Retirement holds so much she can hardly begin to talk about it, the woman who made the community her focus is finally taking time to focus on herself.