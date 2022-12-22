When Edith Childs broke ground as the first Black woman elected to Greenwood County Council in 1998, her mind was on making government more accessible to the people.

On Tuesday, at the reception for her and fellow outgoing councilwoman Melissa Spencer, the library’s auditorium was packed with the people she championed for more than two decades. After a 24-year career on council and four years serving on the Greenwood County School District 50 school board, “Miss Edith” is fired up and ready to go into retirement.

