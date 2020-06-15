Abbeville’s Edie New remembers as a child riding in the car with her mother and asking her a question.
“I said, ‘Mama, why are we supposed to not like black people?’” New recalled. “My Mama struggled with how to answer. Then, I asked her, ‘Why would God make somebody and tell us not to like them?’ I’ve never gotten the whole racism thing.”
New is the author of a newly published children’s book, “Can We Be Friends?” about two grasshoppers of different colors who become friends.
It is available on Amazon and at retailer Urban 2 Country in Abbeville. New recently had a book signing in Abbeville.
“I was literally wakened in the middle of the night and was told, “You need to write this book.’ New said. “I put it down on paper. The open-ended way it ends gives parents the opportunity to ask their own children how they want their stories to be.”
Positive feedback on “Can We Be Friends?” is already coming in from people who’ve bought copies, New said, including school teachers.
An excerpt from the book reads:
“What can we do to help?” Julia and Carley both asked.
“It’s simple, Granny said. “Just do what you are already doing. Play together and get to know each other for who you are. And maybe when you have children of your own, you can let them know a new story.”
“I’m getting a lot of requests to come read the book to children when school resumes,” New said. “A lot of adults are telling me they have been impacted by its message.”
New is semi-retired and handles dispatch and maintenance for a trucking company.
“I wrote the book in 1995 and started trying to find illustrators,” New said, noting that task proved difficult. “I called a cousin of mine, Cindy Hailes, who studied art. I sent her the book and she started doing the illustrations, but she became very sick and it took her years to complete it. ... I did not know how to get published, so the book got shelved.”
The book got shelved until two months ago when it was published in early April by Epic Edge Publishing. Brian C. Hailes, son of the book’s illustrator, who works for the publishing company, asked New if he could publish it.
“What better timing?” asked New, in light of national protests and continued conversations about racism and prejudice, in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.
“This book has happened in God’s time,” New said. “The mission of this book is that we all need to love and forgive.”