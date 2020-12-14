Several children shortened their to-do list by visiting Santa Claus.
It was serious business for the children, even if some were standoffish about approaching him Saturday on his first day at Greenwood Mall.
Santa is visiting Greenwood Mall through Dec. 23, Mondays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sundays, Santa is available from noon to 6 p.m. and on Christmas Eve he will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. before heading back to the North Pole.
Three-year-old Isabella Scott wanted to know if Santa had forgotten her. He assured her he hadn’t and asked if she will remember to leave him his milk and cookies. She just shook her head.
She eventually warmed up to him and sat on a bench set up beside his seat. Jessica Simkovics said they visited the mall last weekend and saw the set and props for Santa’s visit. Isabella waited all week for a photo, she said.
Last year, she didn’t really understand what was going on. Now she knows she’ll get presents and that Christmas is coming. The visit to the mall was about seeing Santa and getting some walking in.
“It blows off steam and it makes her tired,” Simkovics said, explaining Isabella is a bundle of energy and she gets cranky when she gets tired.
Isabella will have plenty of chances to burn off some of that youthful energy. Simkovics said Isabella will visit the Magic Kingdom on Christmas Eve.
“She’s at that age were she’s remembering stuff, so hopefully, she’ll remember that,” Simkovics said.
Visiting Santa is an event for 5-year-old Emily Williams, according to her grandfather, Gerald Drouillard. She looks forward to it every year now. Of course, it wasn’t always that case. Two years ago, during a visit to the Augusta Mall, Emily screamed during a visit with Santa. Drouillard said they could hear her all the way from the food court.
The mall used to host a loudest scream contest. Drouillard opined that Emily might have won.
She was on her best behavior Saturday. Emily isn’t worried about being on Santa’s naughty list. Drouillard said her grandmother gives her a 100% score for being good. “She gets worried she won’t got a 100% if she gets cranky,” he said.
Celebrations for the holiday will include just a few people because of COVID-19, he said. “Even coming to the mall is taking a chance.”
Staffers at Santa’s section worked hard to make sure the area was safe. Several bottles of sanitizer were being used to clean hands, tables, posters, the register and props. Temperature readers were laid out on a table and everyone wore a mask.
Derek and Tammy Clark arrived to let their grandchildren, Mason Waters and Gracelyn Davenport, visit Santa. No doubts arose about their expectations for Christmas. They said “We deserve presents, not coal.” Their wish lists include motorcycles and hoverboards.
“We are blessed beyond all measure,” Tammy said. When asked what the blessing was, she said without batting an eye, “Sobriety.”
Celebrations will be conducted at home in Greenwood with social distancing, Derek said. The favorite part of the holiday is spending time with the family.
Their goal for the season is to make sure the grandchildren know about the first Christmas gift ever, Jesus. It’s Jesus, not Santa Claus or presents, she said.